Anheuser-Busch InBev

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
My previous session
News 
News

Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Chairman Olivier Goudet to Resign

0
03/05/2019 | 02:00pm EST

By Chip Cummins

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said its chairman, Olivier Goudet, is resigning to focus on his role at consumer goods giant JAB Holding Co., opening up a surprise vacancy at the top of the world's biggest brewer's board as it grapples with falling beer volumes, particularly in the U.S.

The company said Mr. Goudet would step down after the company's annual meeting, on April 24. It said succession plans would be disclosed in due course, and the company said it was "working with Mr. Goudet on a smooth transition."

Mr. Goudet serves as chief executive and managing partner of JAB Holding, a privately held consumer-goods conglomerate that owns Krispy Kreme, Caribou Coffee and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Write to Chip Cummins at chip.cummins@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 55 427 M
EBIT 2019 18 392 M
Net income 2019 9 284 M
Debt 2019 96 322 M
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 17,73
P/E ratio 2020 15,98
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
EV / Sales 2020 3,97x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 93,3 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV24.18%140 205
AMBEV SA9.43%70 168
HEINEKEN15.49%58 655
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD16.81%20 984
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD10.41%20 271
CARLSBERG A/S17.33%18 490
