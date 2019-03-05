Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Chairman Olivier Goudet to Resign

By Chip Cummins

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said its chairman, Olivier Goudet, is resigning to focus on his role at consumer goods giant JAB Holding Co., opening up a surprise vacancy at the top of the world's biggest brewer's board as it grapples with falling beer volumes, particularly in the U.S.

The company said Mr. Goudet would step down after the company's annual meeting, on April 24. It said succession plans would be disclosed in due course, and the company said it was "working with Mr. Goudet on a smooth transition."

Mr. Goudet serves as chief executive and managing partner of JAB Holding, a privately held consumer-goods conglomerate that owns Krispy Kreme, Caribou Coffee and Keurig Dr Pepper.

