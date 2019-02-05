Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Considers Listing In Asia to Help Lower Debt

By Jennifer Maloney and P.R. Venkat

After years of swallowing up beer brands and loading up on debt, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is looking to slim down and exploring a stock-market listing of its Asia business.

The world's largest brewer has appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley to work on a potential initial public offering, according to a person familiar with the matter. The size and timing of the offering, potentially in Hong Kong, will depend on market conditions, this person said. Other banks could be added to the process at a later stage.

The move, reported earlier by Bloomberg News, comes as the Budweiser brewer focuses on paying down debt amassed after a series of deals, including the $100 billion-plus takeover of global No. 2 brewer SABMiller PLC. AB InBev hasn't been keeping pace with its internal targets for paying down debt from the deal, according to other people familiar with the matter.

"We are always looking at opportunities to optimize our business and drive long-term growth, of course subject to our strict financial discipline," the company said. "We are committed to our businesses in the Asia-Pacific region and excited about the potential in this geography."

As of July, the brewer's debt stood at $109 billion. In October, the company said it would halve its dividend for the year to save about $4 billion in cash, and last month the brewer sold $15.5 billion of bonds to repay some of its debt.

The dividend cut came after the company reported weak profit and lower volumes in several key markets. AB InBev's performance -- hurt by a challenging U.S. market and volatile emerging-market currencies that have capped profits -- have prompted some concerns among investors about its indebtedness.

And Moody's Investors Service in December lowered the brewer's credit rating to Baa1 from A3, saying it expected the company to make slow progress in reducing its debt load. Against that backdrop its stock fell 38% last year.

However, AB InBev shares have rallied about 16% since the start of 2019 after reports emerged last month that it was considering a potential listing of its Asian business. Analysts have said such a move would allay some concerns about debt levels.

"The stock looks cheap and investors want to own it if they had more confidence on the deleveraging trajectory," Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein wrote in January.

Analysts value the brewer's Asia business -- including China, India, South Korea and Australia -- at roughly $50 billion. The entire company, whose brands include Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Goose Island and Corona outside the U.S., has a market valuation of about $130 billion.

Budweiser is the third-largest beer brand in China by retail sales, according to market-research firm Euromonitor International. The beer giant also owns Chinese brand Harbin, which ranks fifth in retail sales. The Asia business represented 20.1% of AB InBev's total volume and 16.5% of revenue for the first nine months of 2018, according to the company.

An IPO of the brewer's Asian operations that helps the company reduce its overall debt levels could also open the door for another acquisition. One potential acquisition target, analysts say, is a buyout of French beverage giant Castel Group, a leading brewer in Africa.

Under a joint venture that AB InBev inherited in its takeover of SAB Miller, AB InBev owns 22% of Castel and Castel owns 38% of AB InBev's African business outside of South Africa. Analysts value the privately held company at between $20 billion and $30 billion. Founder Pierre Castel is 92 years old. Castel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com and P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com