Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Anheuser-Busch InBev    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Joanne Chiu

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's Asian unit has guided investors to expect its US$8.3 billion-plus initial public offering would price in the lower half of a previously indicated range, people familiar with the matter said.

The listing could help the unit pursue regional deals, and will help parent AB InBev, the world's biggest brewer, to cut its huge debt pile, which stood at more than US$100 billion at the end of last year after a string of acquisitions.

Some investors and analysts said the demand for the share sale, which comes amid broader concerns about global growth and trade tensions, had been capped by the relatively high valuations that AB InBev was seeking.

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. had earlier set an indicative range of 40 to 47 Hong Kong dollars a share (US$5.12 to US$6.01), implying a total deal size of US$8.3 billion to US$9.8 billion. Even at or near the bottom of the range, this would still be the world's largest stock market debut this year, eclipsing Uber Technologies Inc.'s US$8.1 billion share sale.

The IPO is set to price later in U.S. hours on Thursday, and the exact terms have yet to be decided, the people said. Trading will begin July 19.

A Budweiser APAC spokesman declined to comment.

Euan McLeish, senior analyst for Asia-Pacific beverages at Sanford C. Bernstein, said fair value for the stock would be HK$42.50 a share. That represents an enterprise value of 19.3 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the next 12 months, a 65% premium to the average for global brewers, which Mr. McLeish said was justified because of the business's quality assets and diversified regional footprint.

The deal offers a boost to the Hong Kong IPO market, which in the first half of this year ranked third in the world by total proceeds raised. The city could soon host a listing by Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Choonshik Yi, a fund manager at UBP Asset Management Asia Ltd., said AB InBev had opted for Hong Kong rather than another major market to obtain a higher valuation, since local investors had embraced highly valued drinks stocks such as China Resources Beer Holdings Co. and Shanghai-listed liquor-maker Kweichow Moutai Co.

Unusually for a major stock offering in Hong Kong, the deal didn't have cornerstone investors buying a large chunk of the shares offered. In this system, big names such as sovereign-wealth funds, large institutional investors, tycoons, or state-owned enterprises endorse a deal by committing to buy a fixed dollar amount of stock in an IPO, no matter where in the range it prices, and agreeing to hold on to the shares.

Dispensing with cornerstones, whose shares are typically locked up for six months, means the stock's free float will be big enough for it to be quickly included into major indexes, said Mr. McLeish of Bernstein.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
02:48aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
DJ
02:29aAB InBev Asia unit delays pricing of world's largest 2019 IPO – sources
RE
07/11ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev's Asian Unit Damps IPO Price Expectations -- Upd..
DJ
07/11ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev's Asian Unit Damps IPO Price Expectations
DJ
07/11Budweiser APAC guides pricing towards low end of range for up to $9.8 billion..
RE
07/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Deutsche Bank, Anta, IAG
07/08Books already covered for Budweiser APAC's up to $9.8 billion IPO - sources
RE
07/04ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser APAC won't rely on M&A to grow after IPO, says ..
RE
07/04ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Hong Kong rates hit 2008 highs, HK$ rallies before jumbo ..
RE
07/03ADRs End Higher; ABB, AB InBev and BT Group Trade Actively
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 121 M
EBIT 2019 18 275 M
Net income 2019 9 909 M
Debt 2019 96 310 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,94x
EV / Sales2020 4,63x
Capitalization 176 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 97,1  $
Last Close Price 89,8  $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV38.30%176 060
AMBEV SA21.52%78 217
HEINEKEN28.24%63 560
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD19.08%21 151
CARLSBERG A/S31.74%20 481
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD4.02%19 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About