Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Hit By One-off Items

0
02/28/2019

By Ian Walker

The world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (ABI.BT) reported Thursday a large fall in fourth-quarter net profit after booking a number of one-off items, but said it expects to deliver strong revenue and Ebitda growth in 2019.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois beer made a profit of $457 million compared with $3.04 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $14.25 billion from $14.60 billion and total volumes sold fell to 142.4 million hectoliters from 146 million hectoliters.

In North America--the company's largest market--revenue in the quarter grew by 0.5% to $3.7 billion.

Underlying earnings per share for the quarter were $1.26, up from $1.24 a year earlier while normalized EPS was 80 cents compared with $1.04. Consensus underlying EPS was $1.37 and normalized EPS was 90 cents, taken from the company's website

Normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--one of the company's preferred metrics which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--slipped to $6.17 billion from $6.19 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Belgium-based AB InBev has declared a final dividend of EUR1 per share, in line with its guidance.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 494 M
EBIT 2018 17 717 M
Net income 2018 5 963 M
Debt 2018 102 B
Yield 2018 2,97%
P/E ratio 2018 24,08
P/E ratio 2019 16,00
EV / Sales 2018 4,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
Capitalization 127 B
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV14.14%127 276
AMBEV SA20.09%77 614
HEINEKEN14.09%57 709
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD15.41%21 335
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD12.18%20 981
CARLSBERG A/S17.21%18 746
