Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Hit By One-off Items

By Ian Walker

The world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (ABI.BT) reported Thursday a large fall in fourth-quarter net profit after booking a number of one-off items, but said it expects to deliver strong revenue and Ebitda growth in 2019.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois beer made a profit of $457 million compared with $3.04 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $14.25 billion from $14.60 billion and total volumes sold fell to 142.4 million hectoliters from 146 million hectoliters.

In North America--the company's largest market--revenue in the quarter grew by 0.5% to $3.7 billion.

Underlying earnings per share for the quarter were $1.26, up from $1.24 a year earlier while normalized EPS was 80 cents compared with $1.04. Consensus underlying EPS was $1.37 and normalized EPS was 90 cents, taken from the company's website

Normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--one of the company's preferred metrics which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--slipped to $6.17 billion from $6.19 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Belgium-based AB InBev has declared a final dividend of EUR1 per share, in line with its guidance.

