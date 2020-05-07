Log in
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report
Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sees Greater Hit From Covid 19 on 2Q

05/07/2020 | 01:45am EDT

By Ian Walker

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said Thursday that it expects second-quarter volumes to fall more than in the first quarter, as it reported a swing to net loss for the first three months.

The world's largest brewer--with brands such as Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra--said volumes fell 9.3% in the first quarter, and were down 3.6% excluding China. It added that global volumes in April have fallen 32%, mainly due to shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the quarter ended March 31, AB InBev made a net loss of $2.25 billion compared with a profit of $3.57 billion a year earlier. Normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--one of the company's preferred numbers which strips out exceptional and other one-off items, was $3.95 billion compared with $4.80 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the quarter was $11.00 billion, down from $12.22 billion.

On April 14, the company halved its final dividend for 2019 to 50 European cents (54 U.S. cents) because of the uncertainty and volatility caused by the new coronavirus.

Late in March, the company withdrew its guidance for the year due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus on its business.

"We have exercised prudent financial discipline with several proactive measures, including optimizing our cost base, revising our final 2019 dividend proposal and maintaining a strong liquidity position," AB InBev said Thursday.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 010 M
EBIT 2020 13 173 M
Net income 2020 3 807 M
Debt 2020 84 929 M
Yield 2020 3,33%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,64x
EV / Sales2021 3,25x
Capitalization 82 429 M
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,91  $
Last Close Price 42,07  $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Technology Officer
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Marcel Herrmann Telles Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-46.42%82 456
HEINEKEN N.V.-22.52%49 126
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-2.03%36 131
AMBEV S.A.-1.17%32 510
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-20.08%22 529
CARLSBERG A/S-16.80%18 473
