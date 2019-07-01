Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

By Joanne Chiu and P.R. Venkat

The Asia-Pacific unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is seeking to raise as much as $9.8 billion in what could be the biggest food and beverage IPO globally.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd., the Asia-Pacific business of the world's biggest brewer with a market capitalization of nearly $151 billion, will launch bookbuilding for its Hong Kong IPO later Tuesday, ahead of a planned debut on July 19, people familiar with the matter said.

Budweiser Brewing's fundraising will make it the world's largest food and beverage IPO, beating Kraft Foods Inc.'s $8.68 billion IPO in 2001, according to Dealogic.

Budweiser Brewing, which operates a portfolio of more than 50 brands including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, counts China, Australia, South Korea, India and Vietnam as its major markets in the region.

AB InBev said in early May that the listing would create an Asia-Pacific consumer-goods champion and provide a vehicle for potential mergers and acquisitions in the region. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are joint sponsors of the deal.

