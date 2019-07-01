Log in
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

07/01/2019

By Joanne Chiu and P.R. Venkat

The Asia-Pacific unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is seeking to raise as much as $9.8 billion in what could be the biggest food and beverage IPO globally.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd., the Asia-Pacific business of the world's biggest brewer with a market capitalization of nearly $151 billion, will launch bookbuilding for its Hong Kong IPO later Tuesday, ahead of a planned debut on July 19, people familiar with the matter said.

Budweiser Brewing's fundraising will make it the world's largest food and beverage IPO, beating Kraft Foods Inc.'s $8.68 billion IPO in 2001, according to Dealogic.

Budweiser Brewing, which operates a portfolio of more than 50 brands including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, counts China, Australia, South Korea, India and Vietnam as its major markets in the region.

AB InBev said in early May that the listing would create an Asia-Pacific consumer-goods champion and provide a vehicle for potential mergers and acquisitions in the region. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are joint sponsors of the deal.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com and P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 107 M
EBIT 2019 18 270 M
Net income 2019 9 972 M
Debt 2019 96 405 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,89x
EV / Sales2020 4,58x
Capitalization 173 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 95,8  $
Last Close Price 88,4  $
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV35.70%149 833
AMBEV SA16.32%73 071
HEINEKEN27.12%64 292
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD15.96%21 717
CARLSBERG A/S25.64%20 020
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD3.84%19 684
