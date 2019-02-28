Log in
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
My previous session
Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2017 -- Data Talk

02/28/2019

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR (BUD) is currently at $78.61, up $3.90 or 5.21%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 5, 2019 when it closed at $78.86

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 27, 2017 when it rose 6.16%

-- Earlier Thursday, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported that fourth-quarter revenue dropped 2.4% to $14.25 billion and net profit plunged to $457 million from $3.04 billion, but the company said it expects to deliver strong revenue and ebitda growth in 2019

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Up 2.85% month-to-date

-- Up 19.46% year-to-date

-- Down 41.09% from its all-time closing high of $133.44 on Sept. 28, 2016

-- Traded as high as $78.89; highest intraday level since Feb. 6, 2019 when it hit $79.00

-- Up 5.58% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 14, 2018 when it rose as much as 5.63%

All data as of 2:16:56 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Latest news on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
DJ
12:27pEUROPE : February delivers second straight month of gains for European shares
RE
11:03aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Brewer Pushes Alternative Drinks as Bud Falls F..
DJ
08:40aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Markets Succumb To More Losses As Global Geopolitica..
DJ
04:14aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : World's Largest Brewer Gets Boost From Lower Alcohol Drin..
DJ
03:26aAB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
RE
01:40aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Hit By One-off Items
DJ
01:20aANNUAL REPORT 2018 : The Annual Report
PU
01:20aANNUAL REPORT 2018 : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
01:20aANNUAL REPORT 2018 : Financial Statement
PU
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 494 M
EBIT 2018 17 717 M
Net income 2018 5 963 M
Debt 2018 102 B
Yield 2018 2,97%
P/E ratio 2018 24,08
P/E ratio 2019 16,00
EV / Sales 2018 4,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
Capitalization 127 B
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,0 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV14.14%126 962
AMBEV SA19.90%77 536
HEINEKEN13.68%57 498
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD15.41%21 143
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD12.18%20 846
CARLSBERG A/S14.53%18 329
