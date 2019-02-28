Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2017 -- Data Talk

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR (BUD) is currently at $78.61, up $3.90 or 5.21%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 5, 2019 when it closed at $78.86

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 27, 2017 when it rose 6.16%

-- Earlier Thursday, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported that fourth-quarter revenue dropped 2.4% to $14.25 billion and net profit plunged to $457 million from $3.04 billion, but the company said it expects to deliver strong revenue and ebitda growth in 2019

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Up 2.85% month-to-date

-- Up 19.46% year-to-date

-- Down 41.09% from its all-time closing high of $133.44 on Sept. 28, 2016

-- Traded as high as $78.89; highest intraday level since Feb. 6, 2019 when it hit $79.00

-- Up 5.58% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 14, 2018 when it rose as much as 5.63%

All data as of 2:16:56 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet