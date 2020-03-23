Log in
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/23 04:59:42 pm
39.37 EUR   -1.58%
10:19pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Withdraws 2020 Earnings Guidance
DJ
07:33pASAHI : delays AB Inbev Australia deal to second quarter
RE
12:38pBeer and spirit makers join global efforts to make sanitisers
RE
Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Withdraws 2020 Earnings Guidance

03/23/2020 | 10:19pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is withdrawing its guidance for 2020, joining the list of many global companies that have done the same, as the extent of the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses and economies remain uncertain.

The pandemic represents unprecedented challenges for societies, governments and businesses across the world, AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito said in a statement late Monday.

Multinational companies around the world, including Ford Motor Co., Marriott International Inc. and Airbus, have also said they are withdrawing their outlook and guidance for 2020 due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Some companies have also been drawing on credit lines and suspending dividend payments, signaling the deep impact the virus is likely to create on companies' financials.

The spread of the virus, which has so far claimed over 14,500 lives and has infected more than 300,000 people, has led to governments around the world imposing tighter border controls and restrictions on travel, and recommending social distancing.

Last week, AB InBev said it was drawing down $9 billion in loan facilities, in addition to more than $7 billion in cash and cash equivalents on the company's balance sheet at the end of 2019.

AB InBev--the world's largest brewer, with brands such as Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra--had said in February that it expects growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 2% to 5%, with most of that delivered in the second half.

The company had said then that it lost $170 million in profits during the first two months of 2020.

"We are living in extraordinary times," Mr. Brito said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -2.43% 39.03 Delayed Quote.-46.32%
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED 0.71% 21.2 End-of-day quote.0.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 518 M
EBIT 2020 14 840 M
Net income 2020 5 595 M
Debt 2020 83 499 M
Yield 2020 4,78%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,28x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 82 315 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 71,83  $
Last Close Price 42,01  $
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 71,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
Fernando Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Marcel Herrmann Telles Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-46.32%83 878
HEINEKEN N.V.-20.97%46 190
AMBEV S.A.-35.46%37 814
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED0.71%36 199
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-21.99%20 776
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED3.91%17 096
