Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev announces additional information regarding its Annual Shareholders' Meeting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

Brussels / 19 May 2020 / 7:00am CET

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007

regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

AB InBev announces additional information regarding its Annual Shareholders' Meeting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

19 May 2020 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev" or the "Company") announces today that its ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on 3 June 2020 (the "Meeting") will take place without physical attendance of shareholders, in accordance with the Belgian royal decree n°4 of 9 April 2020. The Company noted in the convening notice of the Meeting that it may proceed on that basis and believes it appropriate to do so in light of the measures and recommendations of public authorities relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's best judgment about how to safely proceed.

An updated version of the convening notice can be found on the Company's website at www.ab- inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings.

ORGANIZATION OF THE MEETING

The organization of the Meeting without physical attendance of shareholders will allow shareholders to vote remotely or by proxy. The Meeting will be recorded and an audiocast will be accessible after the Meeting on the Company's website at www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings.

Shareholders who wish to ask questions in relation to items on the agenda and who have complied with the registration formalities for the Meeting are invited to submit their questions in writing prior to the Meeting. Such questions should be sent by letter or e-mail to Mr. Jan Vandermeersch, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Brouwerijplein 1, 3000 Leuven, Belgium (e-mail:jan.vandermeersch@ab-inbev.com)no later than 30 May 2020, 5.00 pm (CET). These questions will be addressed orally by the Company during the Meeting so that shareholders will be able to hear the answers in the recorded audiocast.

PARTICIPATION

Shareholder voting will only be possible by correspondence in advance of the Meeting or by giving a proxy to a Company designated person. The forms for the vote by correspondence or by proxy are available on the Company's website at www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings.

