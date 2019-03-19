Log in
Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev to Name Marty Barrington as New Chairman

03/19/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

By Saabira Chaudhuri

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA plans to name Marty Barrington, the former chairman and chief executive of Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc., as its new chairman, according to people familiar with the matter, elevating him from his current seat on the brewer's board.

Mr. Barrington, an American and lawyer by training, served as Altria's chairman and CEO for six years. He retired in May of last year after a quarter-century with the tobacco company.

AB InBev plans to announce his appointment this week, along with a number of other changes to its board, according to one of these people.

--Jennifer Maloney contributed to this article.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com

