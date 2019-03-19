Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev to Name Marty Barrington as New Chairman -- Update

By Saabira Chaudhuri

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA plans to name Marty Barrington, the former chairman and chief executive of Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc., as its new chairman, according to people familiar with the matter, elevating him from his current seat on the brewer's board.

Mr. Barrington, an American and lawyer by training, served as Altria's chairman and CEO for six years. He retired in May of last year after a quarter-century with the tobacco company.

AB InBev plans to announce his appointment this week, along with a number of other changes to its board, according to one of these people.

Mr. Barrington has served on the board of AB InBev since 2016, taking a seat after the company closed its acquisition of rival brewer SABMiller for over $100 billion. Altria, one of SABMiller's biggest shareholders, now has a big stake in AB InBev.

AB InBev has bet on a series of big acquisitions for growth, while keeping a tight lid on costs. It has struggled recently with declining beer volumes in several key markets, especially the U.S., where its Budweiser and Bud Light brands have weakened.

Mr. Barrington as CEO of Altria faced similar challenges. The tobacco giant has relied on price rises to outweigh declining volumes of cigarettes and, like AB InBev, has made a concerted push to diversify into new, higher-growth businesses.

Under Mr. Barrington, Altria worked to develop ways to make reduced-nicotine cigarettes, accelerate its e-cigarettes business and work to convince the Food and Drug Administration that it should be allowed to sell Philip Morris International Inc.'s heat-not-burn product, IQOS, in the U.S. and market it as safer than traditional cigarettes.

Mr. Barrington will replace Olivier Goudet, who said earlier this month he would be stepping down to concentrate on his role as a managing partner at rapidly expanding investment firm JAB Holding Co. He is also chairman of several of its biggest holdings.

