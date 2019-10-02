Anheuser Busch InBev : Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option for the Initial Public Offering of Budweiser APAC

3 October 2019 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) today announced that the over-allotment option in connection with the initial public offering of a minority stake of its Asia Pacific subsidiary, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited ("Budweiser APAC") has been fully exercised in respect of an aggregate of 217,755,000 shares. Such shares represent approximately 15% of the total number of the offer shares finally available under the initial public offering before any exercise of the over- allotment option.

The enclosed information constitutes inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

