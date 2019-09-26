Press Release Brussels / 27 September 2019 / 12:30 a.m. CET Not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction in which such publication, distribution or release would be prohibited by applicable laws. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Anheuser-Busch InBev Announces Offer Price and Allotment Results of the Initial Public Offering of Budweiser APAC on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange 27 September 2019 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") today announced that the allotment results for the initial public offering ("IPO") of a minority stake of its Asia Pacific subsidiary, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited ("Budweiser APAC") on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") have been determined. Budweiser APAC has partially exercised an offer size adjustment option increasing the offering from an initial 1,262,350,000 shares to a total of 1,451,704,000 shares to cover market demand. The offer price has been determined at 27.00 HKD per offer share. The shares initially offered under the Hong Kong public offering of Budweiser APAC have been over- subscribed. The final number of offer shares under the Hong Kong public offering is 72,586,000 offer shares, representing approximately 5% of the total number of the offer shares finally available under the IPO (taking into account of the partial exercise of the offer size adjustment option and before any exercise of the over- allotment option). The shares initially offered under the international offering of Budweiser APAC have been over-subscribed. The final number of offer shares allocated to the placees under the international offering is 1,379,118,000 offer shares, representing approximately 95% of the total number of offer shares finally available under the IPO (taking into account of the partial exercise of the offer size adjustment option and before any exercise of the over-allotment option). 1 ab-inbev.com

Pursuant to the cornerstone investment agreement with GIC Private Limited ("GIC"), the number of offer shares subscribed for by GIC has now been determined as 290,344,400 offer shares, being approximately 20.00% of the offer shares finally available under the IPO and 2.23% of the total issued share capital immediately following the completion of the IPO (taking into account of the partial exercise of the offer size adjustment option and before any exercise of the over-allotment option). Budweiser APAC will commence dealings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00am HKT on 30 September 2019 under the stock code 1876. AB InBev estimates the net proceeds of this offering to be approximately 38.2 billion HKD (approximately 4.9 billion USD), prior to any exercise of the over-allotment option. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, AB InBev estimates the additional net proceeds would be approximately 5.8 billion HKD (approximately 739 million USD). AB InBev intends to apply all of the net proceeds from the offering to repay debt. Budweiser APAC will have a mutually beneficial relationship with AB InBev, operating under AB InBev's world- class corporate governance standards and benefiting from access to a portfolio of global and multi-country brands. AB InBev will control a majority ownership of Budweiser APAC. If the over-allotment option is not exercised at all, AB InBev will control 88.86% as at the end of the exercise period. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, AB InBev will control 87.22% as at the end of the exercise period. Jan Craps, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Budweiser APAC, said, "On behalf of Budweiser APAC, I would like to express gratitude to investors for their recognition and support as we enter an exciting new phase as an APAC champion. We look forward to the successful listing of Budweiser APAC and future opportunities to expand in Asia Pacific by strengthening our local identity and further enhancing our connectivity with stakeholders across the region, as we create long-term value for our shareholders."

About Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2018, AB InBev's reported revenue was 54.6 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).