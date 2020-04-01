Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Anheuser-Busch InBev    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anheuser Busch InBev : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit to GE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 07:22pm EDT
The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort

NEW YORK (LPC) - General Electric Co is asking its lenders to replace US$20bn in revolving loans with a new debt package that will come with a smaller size and shorter maturities, sources said.

The new loans, that will come at the reduced size of US$15bn, are a testament to a changing bank landscape as firms seek to get better compensated for the risk they take to lend as volatility rattles the markets.

A shorter commitment window of three years bodes well for the banks lending to the multinational conglomerate at a time when liquidity is golden.

JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley lead the GE loans.

?During times of volatility, banks prefer to be out with a three-year loan, and not a five-year loan. A shorter-term maturity is going to be less risky,? a banking source said.

The reduced financing size was agreed to at the onset of the discussions with banks and before the coronavirus fears rattled the markets.

?GE has divested a number of assets. The loans are more in line with GE?s current size,? a source close to the company said.

The shorter-dated loan, however, is also better for banks as longer-term capital is more expensive, especially for those institutions that borrow overnight to fund themselves.

The Basel II and Basel III capital agreements monitor the minimum capital that banks need to hold as a cushion against insolvency. The accords require banks to hold capital against the funded and unfunded revolving credit lines they provide to their corporate clients.

During times of uncertainty, unlike the bond market that offers prepayment penalties to banks, lenders in the loan market prefer shorter-dated commitments.

?The loan market wants to go shorter because banks are very uncomfortable with their own cost of liquidity,? a second banking source said.

In recent days, better-rated companies such as General Motors, Ford Motor Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Petrobras opted to hoard liquidity as they borrowed from revolving credit lines that they usually leave untapped.

According to JP Morgan, by March 27 there had been US$227bn in revolver drawdowns. And although liquidity is yet to be impacted, more drawdowns are expected to follow.

The banks? inability to repay its liabilities with sufficiently liquid assets is considered to be a large cause of the financial crisis.

JP Morgan, Citi, BNP and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. BAML and Goldman did not return immediate requests to comment.

GE?S DEAL

To replace US$20bn in loans set to expire in 2021, GE was originally looking to do a three-year and a five-year loan. But given the uncertainty in the market, only a shorter-date financing was available.

?As part of our normal financial management process, we are refinancing a back-up credit facility that expires in 2021. Our financial position is sound, including US$20bn of cash proceeds from closing the sale of BioPharma on March 31,? a GE spokesperson said in a emailed statement to Refinitiv LPC.

The financing, that launched early this week, is expected to price higher than the existing loan.

GE is now looking to pay 15bp undrawn and 137.5bp over Libor when the facility is drawn for a three-year loan.

GE originally paid 10bp undrawn on the five-year and 9bp undrawn on the three-year portion.

?GE is obviously a company with a big bank following and a big wallet and their shrinking the deal size so the expectation is that it will go okay. Everyone is watching,? the second banking source said.

With significant exposure to the energy and transportation sectors, lending to GE is now a tougher ask for banks, the second banking source said.

The company recently announced its plans to lay off 10% of its US workers at its aviation unit amid COVID-19 hits to air travel and aircraft demand. The company has also logged significant losses in its energy division.

By Michelle Sierra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
07:56pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Pricing of USD 6 Billion Notes
PU
07:22pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated c..
RE
03/31ASAHI : wins conditional Australia nod for $11 billion AB InBev unit buy
RE
03/31ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev updates on the sale of Carlton & United Brewerie..
PU
03/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aeronautics and oil industries hit hard
03/24ASAHI : AB InBev scraps 2020 outlook as coronavirus crisis expands
RE
03/23ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Withdraws 2020 Earnings Guidance
DJ
03/23ASAHI : delays AB Inbev Australia deal to second quarter
RE
03/23Beer and spirit makers join global efforts to make sanitisers
RE
03/17European exchanges pledge to stay open in face of coronavirus stampede
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 449 M
EBIT 2020 13 901 M
Net income 2020 5 104 M
Debt 2020 85 182 M
Yield 2020 4,75%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
EV / Sales2021 3,10x
Capitalization 77 973 M
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 65,90  $
Last Close Price 39,80  $
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Technology Officer
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Marcel Herrmann Telles Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-44.34%87 139
HEINEKEN N.V.-19.76%48 149
AMBEV S.A.0.00%36 219
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-0.50%34 170
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-19.16%22 109
CARLSBERG A/S-22.54%17 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group