Anheuser Busch InBev : Budweiser APAC launches second IPO attempt, targets up to $6.6 billion

The Belgium-based brewing giant, which in July tried to raise up to $9.8 billion through an initial public offering of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, said on Tuesday that it would re-launch its deal on Wednesday offering 1.3 billion shares at between HK$27-$30 ($3.45-$3.83) apiece.

The new offering includes a rare "upsize" option that will enable the company to sell up to 40% more shares. Assuming it exercises the option in full at the top end of the range, the sale could raise up to $6.6 billion before any regular overallotment option is included.

The company would raise up to $4.8 billion without the upsize option.

Proceeds will help AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, reduce with a debt burden of over $100 billion, accumulated following the purchase of rival SABMiller in late 2016.

