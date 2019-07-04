Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Anheuser-Busch InBev    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anheuser Busch InBev : Budweiser APAC won't rely on M&A to grow after IPO, says CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 07:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of AB InBev is pictured inside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Budweiser APAC will not rely on merger and acquisition (M&A) deals to expand after the Asia-Pacific business of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) lists in Hong Kong, the chief executive of the Asian business said on Thursday.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd (Budweiser APAC), whose portfolio of more than 50 beer brands includes Stella Artois and Corona, began talking with investors this week about what will be the world's largest initial public offering (IPO) this year.

Analysts have suggested the spin-off could provide the Asian company with financial firepower for M&A deals with regional beer brands, as well as providing proceeds to help parent AB InBev lower its leverage.

"We don't depend on M&A to make it a successful company ... We don't need to do M&A to have a very healthy growth," CEO Jan Craps told reporters in Hong Kong.

At between HK$40 and HK$47 a share, the deal will raise between $8.3 billion and $9.8 billion for heavily-indebted AB InBev. The company is due to price the deal on July 11.

The company has said the Hong Kong listing would create a champion in the Asia-Pacific region, where sales are growing and increasingly wealthy consumers are turning to premium beer brands.

Craps said Budweiser APAC could continue to partner with regional brewers to expand to more countries.

The IPO had already drawn strong interest from investors, including large institutions, sovereign wealth funds and Chinese insurance firms, said two people with knowledge of the deal, asking not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Budweiser APAC's IPO will not have a separate tranche for cornerstone investors, a common feature of Hong Kong public offerings, to ensure enough liquidity for global institutional investors, said Alex Abagian, co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets at Morgan Stanley.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Julie Zhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -0.35% 82.94 Delayed Quote.44.21%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.37% 43.99 Delayed Quote.10.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
07:39aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser APAC won't rely on M&A to grow after IPO, says ..
RE
05:50aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Hong Kong rates hit 2008 highs, HK$ rallies before jumbo ..
RE
07/03ADRs End Higher; ABB, AB InBev and BT Group Trade Actively
DJ
07/03Lagarde ECB pick triggers euro-zone share rally as investors chase yield
RE
07/03ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Corporate Governance Charter
PU
07/03WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07/03ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Brewer Puts Asia IPO In High Gear
DJ
07/02ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Dead..
BU
07/02DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
07/02ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Asia Unit Prepares for 2019's Largest IPO
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 093 M
EBIT 2019 18 263 M
Net income 2019 9 937 M
Debt 2019 96 414 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 18,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,09x
EV / Sales2020 4,77x
Capitalization 184 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 96,5  $
Last Close Price 93,9  $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV44.21%183 914
AMBEV SA22.69%0
MOLSON COORS BREWING-0.05%0
HEINEKEN30.25%0
TSINGTAO BREWERY CO LTD41.54%0
BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC59.18%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About