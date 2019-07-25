Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Anheuser-Busch InBev    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anheuser Busch InBev : Budweiser Maker Loses More Ground in U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:03am EDT

By Saabira Chaudhuri

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV sold more beer at higher prices globally in the second quarter, but its struggles persisted in the U.S. where drinkers continue to shun its flagship Budweiser and Bud Light brands.

The world's largest brewer on Thursday said net profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to $2.48 billion from $1.94 billion a year earlier. Revenue climbed 6.2% on an organic basis, which strips out currency changes and acquisitions, beating analysts' forecasts. Input costs rose 7.2%.

AB InBev said quarterly volume growth of 2.1% was its best in over five years, driven by growth in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and Colombia.

However, it continued to lose market share in the U.S., its largest market, where Budweiser and Bud Light have for years lost favor, and AB InBev's market share declined a further 0.55 percentage point in the quarter. That was worse than the 0.1 percentage point drop the company reported in the first quarter, and reversed a recent trend of slowing declines. The company said it had raised prices in the quarter, further dampening its performance.

Sales of Bud and Bud Light have fallen as once-loyal American consumers shift away from domestic lagers toward craft beers, Mexican imports, wine and spirits. In response, the company has tried to persuade consumers to buy more expensive beers, rolling out limited-edition variants of Bud, organic and flavored versions of Michelob Ultra and fruit flavored lines of Bud Light.

It also has moved to diversify away from slower-growth markets, most notably with the $100 billion plus acquisition of SABMiller in 2016, which increased its exposure to consumers in Africa and Latin America. However, that deal saddled the company with a huge debt pile.

AB InBev said net debt stood at $104.2 billion in the second quarter.

To pay down those borrowings, AB InBev last week agreed to sell its Australia business to Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. for $11.3 billion. It also hopes the deal will ultimately position it to tap more drinkers in faster-growing regions by giving it more flexibility to do more deals.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that AB InBev is also considering asset sales in South Korea, Honduras and Guatemala as well.

In the U.S., the company said Michelob Ultra -- marketed as a beer for people with an active lifestyle -- continued to perform well, reporting its best quarterly share gain in over two years. In March it launched a lime and prickly pear flavored version and rolled out new drinks like Bud Light made with lemon peels and aged over real black tea leaves and Naturdays, a strawberry lemon beer.

AB InBev said overall revenue per hectoliter in the U.S. grew 4.2% as its strategy to push premium brews pays off. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew 2.8%.

AB InBev also reported a stronger performance in Brazil, its second biggest market, saying volumes grew 3.5% in the quarter, helping revenue per hectoliter rise 3.7%. The brewer has pushed its pricey, global brands but also launched affordable local brands made from Brazilian-grown ingredients, which it says are being well received.

But Ebitda in Brazil declined 4.4% because of higher prices for aluminum and barley and currency devaluation.

AB InBev warned that results in the second half of the year will be hit by relatively high sales and marketing investments as it laps a year earlier in which investments were stacked toward the first half given the timing of the World Cup in Russia.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
03:29aEUROPE : LVMH, InBev lift European shares ahead of ECB meeting
RE
03:03aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Maker Loses More Ground in U.S.
DJ
01:57aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev beats expectations as beer sales growth hits fiv..
RE
01:44aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Net Profit Rose 28%; Beat Forecasts
DJ
01:20aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : reports Second Quarter and Half Year 2019 Results
PU
01:20aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : HY Financial Report 2019
PU
07/24KKR devours Tim Tam biscuits maker in $2.2 billion deal with Campbell
RE
07/24KKR devours Tim Tam biscuits maker in $2.2 billion deal with Campbell
RE
07/20ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Tries Plan B to Battle Slow Beer Sales, Heavy De..
DJ
07/20WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 162 M
EBIT 2019 18 287 M
Net income 2019 10 098 M
Debt 2019 96 867 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,17x
EV / Sales2020 4,84x
Capitalization 188 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 98,17  $
Last Close Price 96,19  $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV49.62%188 472
AMBEV SA17.23%75 098
HEINEKEN31.67%64 578
CARLSBERG A/S30.26%20 022
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD12.17%19 961
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD5.17%19 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group