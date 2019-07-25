Anheuser Busch InBev : Budweiser Maker Loses More Ground in U.S.

By Saabira Chaudhuri

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV sold more beer at higher prices globally in the second quarter, but its struggles persisted in the U.S. where drinkers continue to shun its flagship Budweiser and Bud Light brands.

The world's largest brewer on Thursday said net profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to $2.48 billion from $1.94 billion a year earlier. Revenue climbed 6.2% on an organic basis, which strips out currency changes and acquisitions, beating analysts' forecasts. Input costs rose 7.2%.

AB InBev said quarterly volume growth of 2.1% was its best in over five years, driven by growth in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and Colombia.

However, it continued to lose market share in the U.S., its largest market, where Budweiser and Bud Light have for years lost favor, and AB InBev's market share declined a further 0.55 percentage point in the quarter. That was worse than the 0.1 percentage point drop the company reported in the first quarter, and reversed a recent trend of slowing declines. The company said it had raised prices in the quarter, further dampening its performance.

Sales of Bud and Bud Light have fallen as once-loyal American consumers shift away from domestic lagers toward craft beers, Mexican imports, wine and spirits. In response, the company has tried to persuade consumers to buy more expensive beers, rolling out limited-edition variants of Bud, organic and flavored versions of Michelob Ultra and fruit flavored lines of Bud Light.

It also has moved to diversify away from slower-growth markets, most notably with the $100 billion plus acquisition of SABMiller in 2016, which increased its exposure to consumers in Africa and Latin America. However, that deal saddled the company with a huge debt pile.

AB InBev said net debt stood at $104.2 billion in the second quarter.

To pay down those borrowings, AB InBev last week agreed to sell its Australia business to Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. for $11.3 billion. It also hopes the deal will ultimately position it to tap more drinkers in faster-growing regions by giving it more flexibility to do more deals.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that AB InBev is also considering asset sales in South Korea, Honduras and Guatemala as well.

In the U.S., the company said Michelob Ultra -- marketed as a beer for people with an active lifestyle -- continued to perform well, reporting its best quarterly share gain in over two years. In March it launched a lime and prickly pear flavored version and rolled out new drinks like Bud Light made with lemon peels and aged over real black tea leaves and Naturdays, a strawberry lemon beer.

AB InBev said overall revenue per hectoliter in the U.S. grew 4.2% as its strategy to push premium brews pays off. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew 2.8%.

AB InBev also reported a stronger performance in Brazil, its second biggest market, saying volumes grew 3.5% in the quarter, helping revenue per hectoliter rise 3.7%. The brewer has pushed its pricey, global brands but also launched affordable local brands made from Brazilian-grown ingredients, which it says are being well received.

But Ebitda in Brazil declined 4.4% because of higher prices for aluminum and barley and currency devaluation.

AB InBev warned that results in the second half of the year will be hit by relatively high sales and marketing investments as it laps a year earlier in which investments were stacked toward the first half given the timing of the World Cup in Russia.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com