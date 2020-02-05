Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Anheuser-Busch InBev    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/05 03:59:57 pm
69.585 EUR   +0.48%
08:54pAnheuser-Busch InBev CFO Felipe Dutra to Step Down--Update
DJ
07:34pAB InBev CFO Dutra to step down, Ambev's Tennenbaum to replace him
RE
07:26pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : CFO Felipe Dutra to Step Down in April
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Anheuser-Busch InBev CFO Felipe Dutra to Step Down--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 08:54pm EST

By Nina Trentmann

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said longtime finance chief Felipe Dutra will step down as part of a management shake-up at the Belgium-based brewer.

Fernando Tennenbaum, the company's vice president of finance for South America, will become the company's chief financial officer after its annual meeting on April 29, AB InBev said.

Mr. Dutra has been AB InBev's CFO since January 2005 and played a key role in building AB InBev -- the world's biggest brewer -- by striking various deals to integrate assets including Interbrew, Anheuser-Busch International, Modelo and SABMiller, analysts at Jefferies Financial Group said in a January note to clients. Mr. Dutra also was the company's technology officer.

"Felipe's departure is bittersweet," AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito said in a release. "Felipe feels that now is the right time to embark on new projects, and we are respectful of that decision."

It was unclear why Mr. Dutra decided to step down. AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's beer, declined to comment beyond a news release. Mr. Dutra declined to comment on Wednesday.

The Financial Times reported in January that Mr. Dutra was planning to step down. AB InBev also declined to comment at the time.

Because of his record, analysts doubted Mr. Dutra would be forced out by AB InBev's board. Citigroup Inc. analysts predicted in January he would likely leave for personal reasons instead.

AB InBEv's stock has declined in recent years, and Mr. Dutra's departure could result in short-term uncertainty for the company's stock price, Citigroup analysts wrote last month.

"Rebuilding trust and confidence in AB InBev's thesis may take time, and evidence of delivery will be required to tempt many back into the story, " the analysts wrote.

Analysts speculated the company, known for having a deep bench of finance executives, would promote a new finance chief from within.

Mr. Tennenbaum is a 15-year veteran of the company. In addition to his current role as vice president of finance for South America, he is also CFO and investor relations officer for Brazilian subsidiary Ambev. Before that, he worked as global treasurer of AB InBev from 2012 to 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

AB InBev said Mr. Tennenbaum played a key role in the deal to take over SABMiller, which closed in 2016, leading the funding and managing the company's debt profile.

He will be tasked with ensuring AB InBev continues to invest in organic growth while also bringing down its huge debt pile, the company said in its release. AB InBev had $104.5 billion in debt at the end of September, according to S&P Capital IQ.

As part of the executive changes, David Almeida will become chief strategy and technology officer. Nelson Jamel, whom analysts believed was also a candidate for the CFO role, has been appointed chief people officer.

Jefferies analysts predicted AB InBev would look to split the CFO and technology chief roles if Mr. Dutra were to step down.

"We wonder whether some front-office roles could migrate to other functions across sales/commercial, with the more traditional supply chain/operations roles staying within the CFO," Jefferies analysts wrote last month.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBEV S.A. -2.27% 17.25 End-of-day quote.-5.46%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 0.72% 69.75 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
CITIGROUP INC. 3.07% 78.85 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 2.71% 23.12 Delayed Quote.5.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
08:54pAnheuser-Busch InBev CFO Felipe Dutra to Step Down--Update
DJ
07:34pAB InBev CFO Dutra to step down, Ambev's Tennenbaum to replace him
RE
07:26pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : CFO Felipe Dutra to Step Down in April
DJ
06:02pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Changes to its Leadership Team
PU
02/04Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/03ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Law ..
PU
02/03ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : Threshold crossings
CO
01/31ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Beer & Brewing
PU
01/30ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bringing people together for growth at the 2020 World Eco..
PU
01/30Unilever to review global tea business as sales growth slows
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 53 086 M
EBIT 2019 17 212 M
Net income 2019 9 823 M
Debt 2019 91 561 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 4,18x
Capitalization 150 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 95,00  $
Last Close Price 76,72  $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Marcel Herrmann Telles Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-4.07%148 045
AMBEV S.A.-5.46%67 704
HEINEKEN B.V.4.07%61 961
HEINEKEN HOLDING3.65%28 371
CARLSBERG A/S0.83%21 360
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.2.70%21 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group