ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/12 03:18:21 pm
76.56 EUR   -4.06%
02:56pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Calls off IPO of Asia Unit--Update
DJ
02:47pAB InBev Asia cancels world's largest IPO of 2019
RE
02:45pAB InBev Asia cancels world's largest IPO of 2019
RE
Anheuser Busch InBev : Calls off IPO of Asia Unit

07/12/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

By Joanne Chiu and Jennifer Maloney

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA called off what would have been the largest initial public offering of the year, saying it wouldn't proceed with the nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian business because of "prevailing market conditions."

The Hong Kong IPO of the unit, which sells beers such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona and Hoegaarden, had originally aimed to raise between $8.3 billion and $9.8 billion. On Thursday, the unit had guided investors to expect it would price in the lower half of a previously indicated range, people familiar with the matter said.

AB InBev Friday said it would "closely monitor market conditions" while it evaluates its options.

This would have been the third-largest withdrawn IPO on record, according to Dealogic. It would have ranked behind the attempted $10.1 billion listing of Spanish lottery giant Sociedad Estatal de Loterias y Apuestas del Estado SA in 2011 and insurer AIA Group's first effort to go public in Hong Kong, in 2009, when it sought to raise $10 billion.

The company could try to list again in Hong Kong, or on another exchange, though it would need to resubmit new listing documents with more up-to-date financial data.

For now, however, shelving the fundraising could make it harder for the unit to pursue regional deals, and for the parent to cut its huge debt pile, which stood at more than $100 billion at the end of last year after a string of acquisitions.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com and Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 128 M
EBIT 2019 18 278 M
Net income 2019 9 813 M
Debt 2019 96 184 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,90x
EV / Sales2020 4,59x
Capitalization 174 B
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 97,5  $
Last Close Price 89,8  $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV38.30%176 060
AMBEV SA21.52%78 217
HEINEKEN28.24%63 560
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD20.91%21 151
CARLSBERG A/S31.74%20 481
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD3.79%19 005
