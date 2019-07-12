Anheuser Busch InBev : Calls off IPO of Asia Unit

By Joanne Chiu and Jennifer Maloney

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA called off what would have been the largest initial public offering of the year, saying it wouldn't proceed with the nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian business because of "prevailing market conditions."

The Hong Kong IPO of the unit, which sells beers such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona and Hoegaarden, had originally aimed to raise between $8.3 billion and $9.8 billion. On Thursday, the unit had guided investors to expect it would price in the lower half of a previously indicated range, people familiar with the matter said.

AB InBev Friday said it would "closely monitor market conditions" while it evaluates its options.

This would have been the third-largest withdrawn IPO on record, according to Dealogic. It would have ranked behind the attempted $10.1 billion listing of Spanish lottery giant Sociedad Estatal de Loterias y Apuestas del Estado SA in 2011 and insurer AIA Group's first effort to go public in Hong Kong, in 2009, when it sought to raise $10 billion.

The company could try to list again in Hong Kong, or on another exchange, though it would need to resubmit new listing documents with more up-to-date financial data.

For now, however, shelving the fundraising could make it harder for the unit to pursue regional deals, and for the parent to cut its huge debt pile, which stood at more than $100 billion at the end of last year after a string of acquisitions.

