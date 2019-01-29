Anheuser Busch InBev : Disclosure of Publicly Traded Bond Details Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9)

Press Release
Brussels / 29 January 2019 / 11 a.m. CET
Disclosure of Publicly Traded Bond Details Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) -
Exchange Offer, November 13, 2018
On November 13, 2018, Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc. and Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (the "Issuers") issued three series of notes (the "Notes") identified below. The Issuers have determined that the Notes are "traded on an established securities market" within the meaning of U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9). With respect to debt instruments "traded on an established securities market", the issue price will equal the fair market value of the debt instruments on the issue date for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Issuers have determined the issue price of the Notes (expressed as a percentage of par) to be stated below, and each such issue price has been determined by the Issuers to be equal to the closing price on November 12, 2018 of the Notes, plus accrued interest thereon.
|
Title of Series of Notes
|
Fair Market Value / IssueCUSIP Numbers
Price
03522A AF7 94.338
4.900% Notes due 2046
U00323 AF9
4.700% Notes due 2036
03522A AE0 93.636
U00323 AE2
3.650% Notes due 2026
03522A AD2 96.122
U00323 AD4
Investors are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding their particular consequences relating to the Notes.
