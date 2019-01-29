Anheuser Busch InBev : Disclosure of Publicly Traded Bond Details Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9)

Press Release

Brussels / 29 January 2019 / 11 a.m. CET

Disclosure of Publicly Traded Bond Details Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) -

Exchange Offer, November 13, 2018

On November 13, 2018, Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc. and Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (the "Issuers") issued three series of notes (the "Notes") identified below. The Issuers have determined that the Notes are "traded on an established securities market" within the meaning of U.S. Treasury Regulations Section 1.1273-2(f)(9). With respect to debt instruments "traded on an established securities market", the issue price will equal the fair market value of the debt instruments on the issue date for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Issuers have determined the issue price of the Notes (expressed as a percentage of par) to be stated below, and each such issue price has been determined by the Issuers to be equal to the closing price on November 12, 2018 of the Notes, plus accrued interest thereon.

Title of Series of Notes Fair Market Value / IssueCUSIP Numbers Price 03522A AF7 94.338

4.900% Notes due 2046

U00323 AF9

4.700% Notes due 2036

03522A AE0 93.636

U00323 AE2

3.650% Notes due 2026

03522A AD2 96.122

U00323 AD4

Investors are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding their particular consequences relating to the Notes.

1

ab-inbev.com

Press Release

Brussels / 29 January 2019 / 11 a.m. CET

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CONTACTS

Media

Investors

Pablo Jimenez

Lauren Abbott

Tel: +1 212 573 9289

Tel: +1 212 573 9287

E-mail: pablo.jimenez@ab-inbev.com

E-mail: lauren.abbott@ab-inbev.com

Aimee Baxter

Mariusz Jamka

Tel: +1 718 650 4003

Tel: +32 16 276 888

E-mail: aimee.baxter@ab-inbev.com

E-mail: mariusz.jamka@ab-inbev.com

Ingvild Van Lysebetten

Jency John

Tel: +32 16 276 608

Tel: +1 646 746 9673

E-mail: ingvild.vanlysebetten@ab-inbev.com

Email: jency.john@ab-inbev.com

Fixed Income Investors

Gabriel Ventura

Tel: +1-212-478-7031

E-mail: gabriel.ventura@ab-inbev.com

Suma Prasad

Tel: +1-212-503-2887

E-mail: suma.prasad@ab-inbev.com

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 180,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2017, AB InBev's reported revenue was 56.4 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

2

ab-inbev.com