Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Anheuser-Busch InBev    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anheuser Busch InBev : Hong Kong rates climb to 2008 highs, HK$ jumps before jumbo IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of AB InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (HIBOR) rose across the curve on Thursday, with investors scrambling for cash ahead of the world's biggest initial public offering of the year at a time of tight liquidity in the domestic market.

Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (AB InBev) is seeking to raise up to $9.8 billion by listing its Asia-Pacific business in Hong Kong this month.

On Thursday, the one-month and two-week tenors shot up to 2.99% and 3.53%, respectively, their highest since October 2008, while two-month and three-month HIBOR reached their highest levels since November of the same year.

New York-listed internet giant Alibaba is also hoping to raise up to $20 billion in Hong Kong's stock market this year, which would be the largest secondary listing globally in seven years.

"We haven't seen such a large IPO for a while, and it is happening during the dividend season when liquidity is usually tight," said Carie Li, an economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, commenting on the AB InBev listing.

Analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimated in May that Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies will need to pay $55 billion of dividends this year, mostly in June and July.

On top of equity market demand, "you also have carry trades squaring their positions," Li added.

A previously wide spread between U.S. and Hong Kong rates led investors to borrow the Hong Kong dollars cheaply to buy higher-yielding U.S. dollar assets in a 'carry trade', spurring capital outflows and pressure on the local currency.

But that gap by-and-large closed in June. The Hong Kong dollar rose 0.33% against the greenback that month, its largest monthly gains since September 2008.

HIBOR's climb lifted the Hong Kong dollar <HKD=D4> to its strongest since May 2017 on Thursday. The currency was seen at 7.7841 per dollar.

(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)

By Noah Sin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.44% 174.67 Delayed Quote.27.43%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 4.12% 83.21 Delayed Quote.44.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
12:59aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Hong Kong rates climb to 2008 highs, HK$ jumps before jum..
RE
07/03ADRs End Higher; ABB, AB InBev and BT Group Trade Actively
DJ
07/03Lagarde ECB pick triggers euro-zone share rally as investors chase yield
RE
07/03ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Corporate Governance Charter
PU
07/03WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07/03ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Brewer Puts Asia IPO In High Gear
DJ
07/02ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Dead..
BU
07/02DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
07/02ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Asia Unit Prepares for 2019's Largest IPO
DJ
07/02ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Readies Year's Biggest IPO, Tapping Asia's Thir..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 113 M
EBIT 2019 18 267 M
Net income 2019 9 903 M
Debt 2019 96 400 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,09x
EV / Sales2020 4,77x
Capitalization 184 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 96,3  $
Last Close Price 93,9  $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV44.21%176 922
AMBEV SA17.88%73 754
HEINEKEN30.25%63 943
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD14.65%20 563
CARLSBERG A/S28.88%20 160
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD4.99%19 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About