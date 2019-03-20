Log in
Anheuser Busch InBev : Miller Lite Brings the Bud Knight Back to Life (Sort of)

0
03/20/2019 | 06:15am EDT

By Nat Ives

Miller Lite's latest ad assault on Bud Light picks up seconds after its larger rival's biggest Super Bowl ad ended, imagining what happens after the commercial stops shooting. No surprise: The actors, even the guy playing the Bud Knight, pick up cans of Miller Lite.

Instead of the Super Bowl, the commercial and another along the same lines will air during coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on TV and online.

It's the latest swing in a flurry of blows between brewers since the Super Bowl, where Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's Bud Light used its medieval-themed "Dilly Dilly" campaign to associate competitors with corn syrup.

MillerCoors initially responded by accusing AB InBev of misleading consumers and selling out corn farmers. It later promised free Coors Light in certain bars every time Bud Light launches another attack and pulled back from a planned cross-brewer marketing push for beer writ large.

But the latest spots are not really related to the corn syrup spat, according to Anup Shah, vice president for the Miller Family of Brands at MillerCoors. They continue a strategy since 2016 to argue that Miller Lite has more taste than Bud Light, he said, adding that they jump off from the "Dilly Dilly" campaign to draw a contrast between fantasy and real life.

"We're using their campaign as a foil," Mr. Shah said.

Brewers are fighting for market share amid a two-decade slide at the hands of wine and spirits. Beer's share of U.S. alcohol sales fell to 45.5% last year from 56% in 1999, while spirits grew to 37.3% from 28.2% and wine edged up to 17.2% from 15.8%, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.

Miller Lite says Bud Light has lost ground in total beer sales since its Super Bowl ads while Miller Lite has ticked up, citing Nielsen data.

Anheuser-Busch U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Marcel Marcondes said in a statement that the company's strategy was a "portfolio game," in which each brand plays a role in overall success. The strategy is working, Mr. Macondes said, as seen in the company's improvement in total share of the beer category since the first quarter of last year.

Bud Light also preemptively shot a retort to any attack from Miller Light that it plans to run on digital media and on TV, according to the company. "Miller, Miller, Miller," the "Dilly Dilly" king says at its start. "I have been made aware of your recent advertisement." He then pivots back to Bud Light's corn syrup message.

Write to Nat Ives at nat.ives@wsj.com

