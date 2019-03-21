Log in
Anheuser Busch InBev : MillerCoors Sues Anheuser-Busch Over Corn Syrup Commercial -Report

0
03/21/2019 | 02:32pm EDT

--Brewer MillerCoors filed a lawsuit Thursday against Anheuser-Busch Cos., alleging an advertising campaign that mentions the use of corn syrup is misleading, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

--MillerCoors said corn syrup is used during the brewing process, but isn't present as an ingredient in Coors Lite or Miller Lite beer, the report said.

--The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Wisconsin, claims Anheuser-Busch "launched a false and misleading advertising campaign targeting Miller Lite and Coors Lite in order to deceive beer consumers" into thinking there is corn syrup and high-fructose corn syrup in those beers, the report said.

--Anheuser-Busch didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.stltoday.com/business/local/beer-war-escalates-millercoors-sues-anheuser-busch-over-super-bowl/article_7fcd7f63-47d6-5085-a1d4-9f0f3b1801b9.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 0.42% 73.49 Delayed Quote.26.83%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.75% 464.5 End-of-day quote.-7.65%
