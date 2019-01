By Colin Kellaher



Union employees at 12 Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (ABI.BT, BUD) breweries across the U.S. have ratified a new five-year labor agreement.

The Teamsters union late Monday said the contract, which covers more than 4,400 workers, received 88% approval votes from the roughly 63% of members voting.

The union said the contract provides wage increases totaling $2.50 an hour, along with a $4,000 bonus.

