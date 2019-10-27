Anheuser Busch InBev : Whassup? Anheuser-Busch InBev Looks for New -2

We were all excited about it. And at the end it was a complete, complete flop, because there were kind of two types of consumers -- the ones that love the crafting of the beer and the hobby, and the ones that like convenience...

WSJ:...And just wanted to drink out of the bottle.

MR. EARP: Exactly. Nobody wanted the in-between solution. This is just one example. But in ZX, like in every innovation organization, you have many more failures than successes. Usually our failures are cheap and fast, and I think that's the trick.

WSJ: How do you find out what consumers want, or what they're going to want next?

MR. EARP: We have a huge amount of trends research. There is this phrase that the future is already here, but it's not evenly distributed. To give you an example, our innovation team just came back from two weeks in Japan. Japan is very forward in terms of innovation. They have beer with collagen there.

WSJ: Why?

MR. EARP: Because it's good for the bones, it's good for your skin. Aging is happening all over the globe, but in Japan it's phenomenal.

You try to take a look at the signals that are popping up here and there that are a predictor of what is going to be big in the future.

