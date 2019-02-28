Anheuser Busch InBev : World's Largest Brewer Gets Boost From Lower Alcohol Drinks -- Update

By Saabira Chaudhuri

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said volumes of its flagship brands Budweiser and Bud Light continued to decline in the fourth quarter, but that its efforts to woo drinkers with new lower carbohydrate and lower alcohol drinks had started to improve its overall performance in the U.S.

The world's largest brewer has struggled in the U.S. where its key lager brands are declining amid a shift toward craft beers, Mexican imports, wine and spirits, while the company is also grappling with challenging emerging markets and a huge debt pile from its more than $100 billion acquisition of SABMiller in 2016.

AB InBev's revenue dropped 2.4% to $14.25 billion in the last three months of 2018 and net profit plunged to $457 million from $3.04 billion, which it attributed to mark-to-market losses tied to hedges and the impact of hyperinflation in Argentina among other factors. Total volumes declined 2.5% in the quarter to 14.25 million hectoliters. On an organic basis, which strips out currency impacts, acquisitions and divestitures, and other one-time items, revenue rose 5.3% and volumes edged up 0.3%.

Some early signs of improvement, and a forecast for strong revenue and earnings growth in 2019, prompted shares to rise 5% in early trading.

While the company reported another decline in North American volumes and U.S. market share in the quarter, it said the situation was improving. North American volumes fell 0.4%, an improvement on the 1.2% decline a year earlier. U.S. market share fell 0.2 percentage points, its lowest decline since 2012. Budweiser in the U.S. lost 0.3 percentage points of market share, while Bud Light lost 0.7 percentage points during the quarter.

In response to the slowdown, AB InBev has launched pricier, limited-edition or flavored variants of Bud and Bud Light in the U.S. and also worked to diversify away from those brands. Earlier in February, it bought a maker of ready-to drink canned cocktails and high-end spirits, adding to its growing portfolio of non-beer offerings, including spiked seltzer and energy drinks.

Michelob Ultra, a light beer that AB InBev markets to athletes and health conscious consumers, has been a bright spot for the company. People familiar with its thinking say AB InBev hopes to grow the brand to be as big as Bud and Bud Light. On Thursday, it said a new organic version of Michelob Ultra and a relaunched lower calorie, lower alcohol spiked seltzer had done well.

The success of these, pricier products is attracting competition. This week, Molson Coors Brewing Co. begins selling a rival to Michelob Ultra: a low-calorie, low-carb beer called Saint Archer Gold that also targets athletes. The company describes the new beer as having a more-hop forward flavor profile than Michelob or Corona. The battle between American's top two brewers has intensified in recent weeks after a Bud Light Super Bowl ad took aim at Miller Lite and Coors Light, prompting the no. 2 brewer to say it will pull out of a planned industrywide campaign to promote beer.

As well as a challenging U.S. market, AB InBev also has had to grapple with macroeconomic challenges in Brazil, South Africa and Argentina that have capped consumer spending. Weaker emerging-market currencies have reduced the value of sales in some markets when converted into dollars.

That combination of factors prompted the company to say last year it would slash its dividend to focus on paying down its huge debt pile.

The brewing giant's business model has been in the spotlight recently after Kraft Heinz, which is backed by private-equity firm 3G Capital, reported a huge write-down, slashed its dividend and disclosed an accounting investigation. Some of 3G's founders are also major shareholders and board members of AB InBev. Both companies have a culture of maximizing margins and both own large brands that have fallen out of favor with consumers in the U.S. although AB InBev sells to huge markets outside the U.S.

On Thursday, Chief Executive Carlos Brito outlined a number of steps AB InBev is taking to grow its beer revenues globally, including launching affordable brands in emerging markets, like its recent launch of a beer made from local cassava in Brazil, and introducing existing brands to new markets like Michelob Ultra to the U.K.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com