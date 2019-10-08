Press release
Anheuser-Busch InBev announces the Reference Base following
the pending divestiture of Carlton & United Breweries
8 October 2019 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") announces the updated 2018 and 1H19 Reference Base for purposes of results announcements starting 1 October 2019.
The Reference Base excludes the results of the Australia business (Carlton & United Breweries). A binding sale agreement has been announced for this business, but the transaction has not yet closed. As per IFRS rules, the Australia business will be classified as a disposal group held for sale as of 3Q19, and therefore its FY18 and YTD19 results will be reported as discontinued operations until the sale is completed.
In accordance with IFRS rules and for comparative purposes, the Reference Base includes the restated results of AB InBev for 1Q18, 2Q18, 3Q18, 4Q18, FY18, 1Q19, 2Q19 and 1H19 as if the Australia business had been classified as a disposal group held for sale as of 1 January 2018. The Reference Base includes the restated results up to Normalized EBIT.
AB INBEV WORLDWIDE [updated]
1Q 2018
2Q 2018
3Q 2018
4Q 2018
FY 2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
1HY 2019
Total volumes (thousand hl)
133 092
141 984
144 583
140 161
559 819
131 715
144 317
276 031
Revenue
12 677
13 392
13 180
13 792
53 041
12 224
13 598
25 822
Cost of sales
-4 907
-5 000
-4 962
-5 063
-19 933
-4 777
-5 176
-9 953
Gross profit
7 770
8 392
8 217
8 728
33 108
7 447
8 423
15 869
SG&A
-4 207
-4 357
-4 156
-4 086
-16 807
-3 937
-4 137
-8 077
Other operating income/expenses
183
209
220
193
805
159
230
388
Normalized EBIT
3 748
4 244
4 281
4 836
17 107
3 668
4 515
8 180
Normalized EBITDA
4 897
5 383
5 433
6 018
21 732
4 801
5 646
10 445
Normalized EBITDA margin
38.6%
40.2%
41.2%
43.6%
41.0%
39.3%
41.5%
40.5%
NORTH AMERICA
1Q 2018
2Q 2018
3Q 2018
4Q 2018
FY 2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
1HY 2019
Total volumes (thousand hl)
24 814
29 813
29 985
26 114
110 726
24 522
29 113
53 635
Revenue
3 460
4 181
4 162
3 700
15 504
3 478
4 224
7 701
Cost of sales
-1 298
-1 534
-1 539
-1 394
-5 765
-1 326
-1 543
-2 869
Gross profit
2 161
2 647
2 623
2 307
9 738
2 152
2 681
4 833
SG&A
-1 049
-1 179
-1 161
-1 023
-4 413
-1 011
-1 186
-2 197
Other operating income/expenses
1
1
11
28
40
13
8
20
Normalized EBIT
1 112
1 469
1 473
1 311
5 365
1 153
1 503
2 656
Normalized EBITDA
1 322
1 673
1 683
1 522
6 199
1 347
1 698
3 045
Normalized EBITDA margin
38.2%
40.0%
40.4%
41.1%
40.0%
38.7%
40.2%
39.5%
MIDDLE AMERICAS
1Q 2018
2Q 2018
3Q 2018
4Q 2018
FY 2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
1HY 2019
Total volumes (thousand hl)
30 738
32 212
31 813
34 039
128 803
30 513
34 208
64 722
Revenue
2 705
2 892
2 876
3 141
11 614
2 711
3 024
5 735
Cost of sales
- 811
- 851
- 837
- 836
-3 336
- 824
- 887
-1 711
Gross profit
1 894
2 041
2 038
2 305
8 278
1 887
2 137
4 024
SG&A
- 798
- 827
- 776
- 775
-3 176
- 747
- 736
-1 483
Other operating income/expenses
6
21
44
17
88
7
47
55
Normalized EBIT
1 102
1 235
1 306
1 546
5 189
1 148
1 448
2 595
Normalized EBITDA
1 294
1 448
1 514
1 777
6 033
1 366
1 670
3 036
Normalized EBITDA margin
47.8%
50.1%
52.6%
56.6%
51.9%
50.4%
55.2%
52.9%
SOUTH AMERICA
1Q 2018
2Q 2018
3Q 2018
4Q 2018
FY 2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
1HY 2019
Total volumes (thousand hl)
34 088
30 383
31 297
39 851
135 618
36 268
30 588
66 856
Revenue
2 861
2 101
1 964
3 313
10 238
2 618
2 152
4 769
Cost of sales
-1 082
- 797
- 767
-1 196
-3 842
-1 039
- 890
-1 928
Gross profit
1 778
1 304
1 197
2 117
6 396
1 579
1 262
2 841
SG&A
- 868
- 720
- 624
- 764
-2 976
- 734
- 693
-1 427
Other operating income/expenses
82
74
47
65
267
61
38
100
Normalized EBIT
992
657
620
1 418
3 688
907
607
1 514
Normalized EBITDA
1 257
884
879
1 675
4 696
1 137
839
1 976
Normalized EBITDA margin
44.0%
42.1%
44.7%
50.6%
45.9%
43.4%
39.0%
41.4%
EMEA [updated]
1Q 2018
2Q 2018
3Q 2018
4Q 2018
FY 2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
1HY 2019
Total volumes (thousand hl)
20 540
21 334
21 793
23 469
87 135
18 147
22 067
40 214
Revenue
1 917
2 175
2 094
2 181
8 368
1 672
2 111
3 783
Cost of sales
- 833
- 887
- 866
- 887
-3 473
- 727
- 909
-1 636
Gross profit
1 084
1 288
1 227
1 295
4 894
946
1 202
2 148
SG&A
- 722
- 751
- 699
- 708
-2 878
- 648
- 711
-1 359
Other operating income/expenses
49
68
76
40
232
42
55
98
Normalized EBIT
411
606
605
628
2 248
339
547
887
Normalized EBITDA
659
847
833
845
3 184
568
802
1 372
Normalized EBITDA margin
34.4%
38.9%
39.8%
38.7%
38.1%
34.0%
38.0%
36.3%
ASIA PACIFIC [updated]
1Q 2018
2Q 2018
3Q 2018
4Q 2018
FY 2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
1HY 2019
Total volumes (thousand hl)
22 289
27 970
29 432
16 424
96 116
22 103
28 085
50 189
Revenue
1 589
1 935
1 920
1 290
6 735
1 610
1 904
3 514
Cost of sales
- 759
- 860
- 852
- 628
-3 098
- 740
- 795
-1 535
Gross profit
830
1 076
1 068
663
3 637
870
1 109
1 979
SG&A
- 506
- 639
- 648
- 555
-2 347
- 493
- 555
-1 048
Other operating income/expenses
38
41
43
32
154
27
60
86
Normalized EBIT
363
477
463
140
1 444
404
614
1 017
Normalized EBITDA
530
662
649
337
2 178
591
762
1 352
Normalized EBITDA margin
33.4%
34.2%
33.8%
26.1%
32.3%
36.7%
40.0%
38.5%
GLOBAL EXPORT AND HOLDING
1Q 2018
2Q 2018
3Q 2018
4Q 2018
FY 2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
1HY 2019
COMPANIES [updated]
Total volumes (thousand hl)
623
272
265
263
1 422
161
255
415
Revenue
146
107
164
164
582
135
184
319
Cost of sales
- 122
- 72
- 101
- 123
- 418
- 122
- 152
- 273
Gross profit
23
36
63
42
164
13
32
46
SG&A
- 265
- 240
- 249
|
- 262
|
-1 016
|
- 306
|
- 256
|
- 564
|
Other operating income/expenses
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
11
|
25
|
8
|
21
|
29
|
Normalized EBIT
|
- 233
|
- 199
|
- 186
|
- 208
|
- 827
|
- 284
|
- 203
|
- 489
|
Normalized EBITDA
|
- 164
|
- 131
|
- 125
|
- 138
|
- 558
|
- 208
|
- 125
|
- 335
2
ab-inbev.com
Press release
|
|
Brussels / 8 October 2019 / 7.00am CET
|
|
|
|
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CONTACTS
|
|
|
Investors
|
Media
|
Lauren Abbott
|
Pablo Jimenez
|
Tel: +1 212 573 9287
|
Tel: +1 212 284 0158
|
E-mail:lauren.abbott@ab-inbev.com
|
E-mail:pablo.jimenez@ab-inbev.com
|
Mariusz Jamka
|
Ingvild Van Lysebetten
|
Tel: +32 16 27 6888
|
Tel: +32 16 27 6608
|
E-mail:mariusz.jamka@ab-inbev.com
|
E-mail:ingvild.vanlysebetten@ab-inbev.com
|
Jency John
|
Fallon Buckelew
|
Tel: +1 646 746 9673
|
Tel: +1 310 592 6319
|
E-mail:jency.john@ab-inbev.com
|
E-mail:fallon.buckelew@ab-inbev.com
About Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico
(MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock
Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2018, AB InBev's reported revenue was 54.6 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).
3
ab-inbev.com
Disclaimer
AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 05:26:07 UTC