Brussels / 8 October 2019 / 7.00am CET

Anheuser-Busch InBev announces the Reference Base following

the pending divestiture of Carlton & United Breweries

8 October 2019 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") announces the updated 2018 and 1H19 Reference Base for purposes of results announcements starting 1 October 2019.

The Reference Base excludes the results of the Australia business (Carlton & United Breweries). A binding sale agreement has been announced for this business, but the transaction has not yet closed. As per IFRS rules, the Australia business will be classified as a disposal group held for sale as of 3Q19, and therefore its FY18 and YTD19 results will be reported as discontinued operations until the sale is completed.

In accordance with IFRS rules and for comparative purposes, the Reference Base includes the restated results of AB InBev for 1Q18, 2Q18, 3Q18, 4Q18, FY18, 1Q19, 2Q19 and 1H19 as if the Australia business had been classified as a disposal group held for sale as of 1 January 2018. The Reference Base includes the restated results up to Normalized EBIT.

AB INBEV WORLDWIDE [updated] 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q 2018 FY 2018 1Q 2019 2Q 2019 1HY 2019 Total volumes (thousand hl) 133 092 141 984 144 583 140 161 559 819 131 715 144 317 276 031 Revenue 12 677 13 392 13 180 13 792 53 041 12 224 13 598 25 822 Cost of sales -4 907 -5 000 -4 962 -5 063 -19 933 -4 777 -5 176 -9 953 Gross profit 7 770 8 392 8 217 8 728 33 108 7 447 8 423 15 869 SG&A -4 207 -4 357 -4 156 -4 086 -16 807 -3 937 -4 137 -8 077 Other operating income/expenses 183 209 220 193 805 159 230 388 Normalized EBIT 3 748 4 244 4 281 4 836 17 107 3 668 4 515 8 180 Normalized EBITDA 4 897 5 383 5 433 6 018 21 732 4 801 5 646 10 445 Normalized EBITDA margin 38.6% 40.2% 41.2% 43.6% 41.0% 39.3% 41.5% 40.5% NORTH AMERICA 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q 2018 FY 2018 1Q 2019 2Q 2019 1HY 2019 Total volumes (thousand hl) 24 814 29 813 29 985 26 114 110 726 24 522 29 113 53 635 Revenue 3 460 4 181 4 162 3 700 15 504 3 478 4 224 7 701 Cost of sales -1 298 -1 534 -1 539 -1 394 -5 765 -1 326 -1 543 -2 869 Gross profit 2 161 2 647 2 623 2 307 9 738 2 152 2 681 4 833 SG&A -1 049 -1 179 -1 161 -1 023 -4 413 -1 011 -1 186 -2 197 Other operating income/expenses 1 1 11 28 40 13 8 20 Normalized EBIT 1 112 1 469 1 473 1 311 5 365 1 153 1 503 2 656 Normalized EBITDA 1 322 1 673 1 683 1 522 6 199 1 347 1 698 3 045 Normalized EBITDA margin 38.2% 40.0% 40.4% 41.1% 40.0% 38.7% 40.2% 39.5% MIDDLE AMERICAS 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q 2018 FY 2018 1Q 2019 2Q 2019 1HY 2019 Total volumes (thousand hl) 30 738 32 212 31 813 34 039 128 803 30 513 34 208 64 722 Revenue 2 705 2 892 2 876 3 141 11 614 2 711 3 024 5 735 Cost of sales - 811 - 851 - 837 - 836 -3 336 - 824 - 887 -1 711 Gross profit 1 894 2 041 2 038 2 305 8 278 1 887 2 137 4 024 SG&A - 798 - 827 - 776 - 775 -3 176 - 747 - 736 -1 483 Other operating income/expenses 6 21 44 17 88 7 47 55 Normalized EBIT 1 102 1 235 1 306 1 546 5 189 1 148 1 448 2 595 Normalized EBITDA 1 294 1 448 1 514 1 777 6 033 1 366 1 670 3 036 Normalized EBITDA margin 47.8% 50.1% 52.6% 56.6% 51.9% 50.4% 55.2% 52.9%

