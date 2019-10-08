Log in
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
Anheuser Busch InBev : announces the Reference Base following the pending divestiture of Carlton & United Breweries

10/08/2019 | 01:27am EDT

Press release

Brussels / 8 October 2019 / 7.00am CET

Anheuser-Busch InBev announces the Reference Base following

the pending divestiture of Carlton & United Breweries

8 October 2019 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") announces the updated 2018 and 1H19 Reference Base for purposes of results announcements starting 1 October 2019.

The Reference Base excludes the results of the Australia business (Carlton & United Breweries). A binding sale agreement has been announced for this business, but the transaction has not yet closed. As per IFRS rules, the Australia business will be classified as a disposal group held for sale as of 3Q19, and therefore its FY18 and YTD19 results will be reported as discontinued operations until the sale is completed.

In accordance with IFRS rules and for comparative purposes, the Reference Base includes the restated results of AB InBev for 1Q18, 2Q18, 3Q18, 4Q18, FY18, 1Q19, 2Q19 and 1H19 as if the Australia business had been classified as a disposal group held for sale as of 1 January 2018. The Reference Base includes the restated results up to Normalized EBIT.

AB INBEV WORLDWIDE [updated]

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

FY 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

1HY 2019

Total volumes (thousand hl)

133 092

141 984

144 583

140 161

559 819

131 715

144 317

276 031

Revenue

12 677

13 392

13 180

13 792

53 041

12 224

13 598

25 822

Cost of sales

-4 907

-5 000

-4 962

-5 063

-19 933

-4 777

-5 176

-9 953

Gross profit

7 770

8 392

8 217

8 728

33 108

7 447

8 423

15 869

SG&A

-4 207

-4 357

-4 156

-4 086

-16 807

-3 937

-4 137

-8 077

Other operating income/expenses

183

209

220

193

805

159

230

388

Normalized EBIT

3 748

4 244

4 281

4 836

17 107

3 668

4 515

8 180

Normalized EBITDA

4 897

5 383

5 433

6 018

21 732

4 801

5 646

10 445

Normalized EBITDA margin

38.6%

40.2%

41.2%

43.6%

41.0%

39.3%

41.5%

40.5%

NORTH AMERICA

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

FY 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

1HY 2019

Total volumes (thousand hl)

24 814

29 813

29 985

26 114

110 726

24 522

29 113

53 635

Revenue

3 460

4 181

4 162

3 700

15 504

3 478

4 224

7 701

Cost of sales

-1 298

-1 534

-1 539

-1 394

-5 765

-1 326

-1 543

-2 869

Gross profit

2 161

2 647

2 623

2 307

9 738

2 152

2 681

4 833

SG&A

-1 049

-1 179

-1 161

-1 023

-4 413

-1 011

-1 186

-2 197

Other operating income/expenses

1

1

11

28

40

13

8

20

Normalized EBIT

1 112

1 469

1 473

1 311

5 365

1 153

1 503

2 656

Normalized EBITDA

1 322

1 673

1 683

1 522

6 199

1 347

1 698

3 045

Normalized EBITDA margin

38.2%

40.0%

40.4%

41.1%

40.0%

38.7%

40.2%

39.5%

MIDDLE AMERICAS

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

FY 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

1HY 2019

Total volumes (thousand hl)

30 738

32 212

31 813

34 039

128 803

30 513

34 208

64 722

Revenue

2 705

2 892

2 876

3 141

11 614

2 711

3 024

5 735

Cost of sales

- 811

- 851

- 837

- 836

-3 336

- 824

- 887

-1 711

Gross profit

1 894

2 041

2 038

2 305

8 278

1 887

2 137

4 024

SG&A

- 798

- 827

- 776

- 775

-3 176

- 747

- 736

-1 483

Other operating income/expenses

6

21

44

17

88

7

47

55

Normalized EBIT

1 102

1 235

1 306

1 546

5 189

1 148

1 448

2 595

Normalized EBITDA

1 294

1 448

1 514

1 777

6 033

1 366

1 670

3 036

Normalized EBITDA margin

47.8%

50.1%

52.6%

56.6%

51.9%

50.4%

55.2%

52.9%

SOUTH AMERICA

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

FY 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

1HY 2019

Total volumes (thousand hl)

34 088

30 383

31 297

39 851

135 618

36 268

30 588

66 856

Revenue

2 861

2 101

1 964

3 313

10 238

2 618

2 152

4 769

Cost of sales

-1 082

- 797

- 767

-1 196

-3 842

-1 039

- 890

-1 928

Gross profit

1 778

1 304

1 197

2 117

6 396

1 579

1 262

2 841

SG&A

- 868

- 720

- 624

- 764

-2 976

- 734

- 693

-1 427

Other operating income/expenses

82

74

47

65

267

61

38

100

Normalized EBIT

992

657

620

1 418

3 688

907

607

1 514

Normalized EBITDA

1 257

884

879

1 675

4 696

1 137

839

1 976

Normalized EBITDA margin

44.0%

42.1%

44.7%

50.6%

45.9%

43.4%

39.0%

41.4%

EMEA [updated]

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

FY 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

1HY 2019

Total volumes (thousand hl)

20 540

21 334

21 793

23 469

87 135

18 147

22 067

40 214

Revenue

1 917

2 175

2 094

2 181

8 368

1 672

2 111

3 783

Cost of sales

- 833

- 887

- 866

- 887

-3 473

- 727

- 909

-1 636

Gross profit

1 084

1 288

1 227

1 295

4 894

946

1 202

2 148

SG&A

- 722

- 751

- 699

- 708

-2 878

- 648

- 711

-1 359

Other operating income/expenses

49

68

76

40

232

42

55

98

Normalized EBIT

411

606

605

628

2 248

339

547

887

Normalized EBITDA

659

847

833

845

3 184

568

802

1 372

Normalized EBITDA margin

34.4%

38.9%

39.8%

38.7%

38.1%

34.0%

38.0%

36.3%

ASIA PACIFIC [updated]

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

FY 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

1HY 2019

Total volumes (thousand hl)

22 289

27 970

29 432

16 424

96 116

22 103

28 085

50 189

Revenue

1 589

1 935

1 920

1 290

6 735

1 610

1 904

3 514

Cost of sales

- 759

- 860

- 852

- 628

-3 098

- 740

- 795

-1 535

Gross profit

830

1 076

1 068

663

3 637

870

1 109

1 979

SG&A

- 506

- 639

- 648

- 555

-2 347

- 493

- 555

-1 048

Other operating income/expenses

38

41

43

32

154

27

60

86

Normalized EBIT

363

477

463

140

1 444

404

614

1 017

Normalized EBITDA

530

662

649

337

2 178

591

762

1 352

Normalized EBITDA margin

33.4%

34.2%

33.8%

26.1%

32.3%

36.7%

40.0%

38.5%

GLOBAL EXPORT AND HOLDING

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

FY 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

1HY 2019

COMPANIES [updated]

Total volumes (thousand hl)

623

272

265

263

1 422

161

255

415

Revenue

146

107

164

164

582

135

184

319

Cost of sales

- 122

- 72

- 101

- 123

- 418

- 122

- 152

- 273

Gross profit

23

36

63

42

164

13

32

46

SG&A

- 265

- 240

- 249

- 262

-1 016

- 306

- 256

- 564

Other operating income/expenses

8

5

0

11

25

8

21

29

Normalized EBIT

- 233

- 199

- 186

- 208

- 827

- 284

- 203

- 489

Normalized EBITDA

- 164

- 131

- 125

- 138

- 558

- 208

- 125

- 335

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CONTACTS

Investors

Media

Lauren Abbott

Pablo Jimenez

Tel: +1 212 573 9287

Tel: +1 212 284 0158

E-mail:lauren.abbott@ab-inbev.com

E-mail:pablo.jimenez@ab-inbev.com

Mariusz Jamka

Ingvild Van Lysebetten

Tel: +32 16 27 6888

Tel: +32 16 27 6608

E-mail:mariusz.jamka@ab-inbev.com

E-mail:ingvild.vanlysebetten@ab-inbev.com

Jency John

Fallon Buckelew

Tel: +1 646 746 9673

Tel: +1 310 592 6319

E-mail:jency.john@ab-inbev.com

E-mail:fallon.buckelew@ab-inbev.com

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico

(MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock

Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2018, AB InBev's reported revenue was 54.6 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

3

ab-inbev.com

Disclaimer

AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 05:26:07 UTC
