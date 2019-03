Press release

Brussels / 22 March 2019 / 10.00 pm CET

Anheuser-Busch InBev files its Annual Report on

Form 20-F for the year ended

31 December 2018

Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") today filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Form 20-F can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.ab-inbev.com) under the heading Investors / Results Center / Latest SEC Filings, at the company's Issuer Direct Corp webpage (https://app.irdirect.net/company/2888/hotline/) or from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) as of 22 March 2019. Printed copies of the complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F can be requested free of charge from Issuer Direct Corp, The Investor Network, 500 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite D, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560 (AB-InBevReports@issuerdirect.com), +1-888-301-2501.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

