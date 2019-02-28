Anheuser Busch InBev : reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results 0 02/28/2019 | 01:15am EST Send by mail :

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market. Except where otherwise stated, the comments below are based on organic growth figures and refer to 4Q18 and FY18 versus the same period of last year. For important disclaimers please refer to page 22. Anheuser-Busch InBev reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 results HIGHLIGHTS • Solid revenue growth of 4.8% coupled with operating leverage drove EBITDA growth of 7.9% with margin expansion of 130 bps and 8.6 billion USD of underlying profit, all despite currency and commodity headwinds

• Volume, revenue and market share growth achieved in many of our important markets this year, led by Mexico, China, Western Europe, Colombia and several African countries including Nigeria

• Premiumization initiatives delivered top and bottom line growth, led by consistent double digit revenue growth in the High End Company and our global brands outside of their home markets

• In the US, we delivered our best annual share trend performance since 2012

• Approximately 8% of our global beer volume in 2018 was no- and low-alcohol as we continued to increase our focus on this opportunity, leveraging global health and wellness trends and in line with our commitment to smart drinking KEY FIGURES

• Revenue: Revenue grew by 4.8% in FY18 and by 5.3% in 4Q18, with revenue per hl growth of 4.5% in FY18 and 4.9% in 4Q18 driven by global premiumization and revenue management initiatives. On a constant geographic basis, revenue per hl grew by 4.7% in FY18 and by 4.6% in 4Q18.

• Volume: Total volumes grew by 0.3% in FY18, with own beer volumes up 0.8% and non-beer volumes down 3.6%. In 4Q18, total volumes increased by 0.3%, with own beer volumes up 1.2% and non-beer volumes down 4.9%.

• Global Brands: Combined revenues of our three global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, grew by 9.0% in FY18 and by 9.8% in 4Q18. Outside of their respective home markets, the global brands grew by 13.1% in FY18 and by 12.6% in 4Q18.

• Cost of Sales (CoS): CoS increased by 4.7% in FY18 and by 4.3% on a per hl basis. On a constant geographic basis, CoS per hl increased by 4.6% in FY18. In 4Q18, CoS increased by 6.5% and by 6.0% on a per hl basis. On a constant geographic basis, CoS per hl increased by 6.0% in 4Q18.

• EBITDA: EBITDA increased by 7.9% in FY18 to 22 080 million USD, as a result of top-line growth and enhanced by cost discipline and synergy capture. EBITDA margin expanded by 118 bps to 40.4%. In 4Q18, EBITDA increased by 10.0% to 6 166 million USD with margin expansion of 190 bps to 43.3%.

• Net finance results: Net finance costs (excluding non-recurring net finance results) were 6 747 million USD in FY18 compared to 5 814 million USD in FY17. The increase was predominantly due to a mark-to-market loss of 1 774 million USD in FY18 linked to the hedging of our share-based payment programs, compared to a loss of 291 million USD in FY17, resulting in a swing of 1 483 million USD. In 4Q18, net finance costs were 2 144 million USD compared to 1 559 million USD in 4Q17.

• Income taxes: Normalized effective tax rate (ETR) increased to 27.8% in FY18 from 22.9% in FY17 and increased to 32.9% in 4Q18 from 32.1% in 4Q17. Excluding the impact of losses relating to the hedging of our share-based payment programs, our normalized ETR was 24.0% in FY18 as compared to 22.4% in FY17 and 25.1% in 4Q18 as compared to 28.8% in 4Q17.

• Profit: Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev was 6 793 million USD in FY18 versus 7 967 million USD in FY17 and was 1 574 million USD in 4Q18 versus 2 054 million USD in 4Q17. Normalized profit was negatively impacted by mark-to-market losses linked to the hedging of our share-based payment programs. Underlying profit (normalized profit attributable to equity holders of 1 AB InBev excluding mark-to-market losses linked to the hedging of our share-based payment programs and the impact of hyperinflation) was 8 644 million USD in FY18 as compared to 8 258 million USD in FY17 and was 2 497 million USD in 4Q18 as compared to 2 450 million USD in 4Q17. • Earnings per share (EPS): Normalized EPS in FY18 was 3.44 USD, a decrease from 4.04 USD in FY17, and 0.80 USD in 4Q18, a decrease from 1.04 USD in 4Q17. Underlying EPS (normalized EPS excluding mark-to-market losses linked to the hedging of our share-based payment programs and the impact of hyperinflation) was 4.38 USD in FY18, an increase from 4.19 USD in FY17, and 1.26 USD in 4Q18, an increase from 1.24 USD in 4Q17.

• Dividend: The AB InBev Board proposes a final dividend of 1.00 EUR per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 24 April 2019. When combined with the interim dividend of 0.80 EUR per share paid in November 2018, the total dividend for FY18 would be 1.80 EUR per share. A timeline showing the ex-coupon dates, the record dates, and the payment dates can be found on page 20. • Combination with SAB: The business integration resulted in synergies and cost savings of 805 million USD in FY18, of which 217 million USD were delivered in 4Q18. We have now delivered 2 938 million USD of the expected 3.2 billion USD synergies and cost savings on a constant currency basis as of August 2016.

• Deleveraging: Net debt to normalized EBITDA decreased to 4.6x for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2018 from 4.8x for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2017. We expect our net debt to EBITDA ratio to be below 4x by the end of 2020. • Hyperinflation: In accordance with IFRS rules, we are required to apply hyperinflation accounting in Argentina as of 1 January 2018. Additional details can be found on page 17.

• 2018 Full Year Financial Report is available on our website at www.ab-inbev.com. Figure 1. Consolidated performance (million USD) Total Volumes (thousand hls) Revenue Gross profit Gross margin Normalized EBITDA Normalized EBITDA margin Normalized EBIT Normalized EBIT margin Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev Earnings per share (USD) Normalized earnings per share (USD) Underlying earnings per share (USD) FY17 FY18 Organic growth 612 572 567 066 0.3% AB InBev own beer 507 692 500 561 0.8% Non-beer volumes 100 211 61 719 -3.6% Third party products 4 669 4 786 3.1% 56 444 54 619 4.8% 35 058 34 259 4.9% 62.1% 62.7% 3 bps 22 084 22 080 7.9% 39.1% 40.4% 118 bps 17 814 17 821 9.0% 31.6% 32.6% 130 bps 7 996 4 368 7 967 6 793 8 258 8 644 4.06 2.21 4.04 3.44 4.19 4.38 2 Total Volumes (thousand hls) Revenue Gross profit Gross margin Normalized EBITDA Normalized EBITDA margin Normalized EBIT Normalized EBIT marginAB InBev own beer Non-beer volumes Third party products 4Q17 4Q18 Organic growth 145 977 142 363 0.3% 126 754 124 949 1.2% 17 994 16 421 -4.9% 1 228 993 -19.1% 14 600 14 250 5.3% 9 434 64.6% 6 189 42.4% 5 073 34.7% 9 057 4.6% 63.6% 6 166 43.3% 5 068 35.6% -40 bps 10.0% 190 bps 12.4% 233 bps Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 3 037 457

2 054 1 574

2 450 2 497 Earnings per share (USD) 1.54 Normalized earnings per share (USD) 1.04 Underlying earnings per share (USD) 1.24 0.23 0.80 1.26 Figure 2. Volumes (thousand hls) North America Latin America West Latin America North Latin America South EMEA Asia Pacific Global Export and Holding Companies AB InBev Worldwide North America Latin America West Latin America North Latin America South EMEA Asia Pacific Global Export and Holding Companies AB InBev Worldwide -0.4% -0.4% 3.5% 3.5% -3.5% -1.8% -7.4% -4.9% 4.5% 4.3% 2.6% 3.8% - - 0.3% 1.2% 3 MANAGEMENT COMMENTS 2018 was another step forward in our company's transformational journey. We had many successes to celebrate, though the year was not without its challenges. Our focus this year was to continue to drive the organic growth of our business while deleveraging towards our optimal capital structure. Today we are a stronger, more diversified company applying our learnings across our global business. While there is more work to be done, we are confident in our strategy and plans to grow our business by creating value from seed to sip and delivering sustainable top and bottom line growth in 2019 and beyond. Reflecting on our performance Our business delivered consistent top-line growth with margin expansion and EBITDA acceleration throughout the year. Revenue growth of 4.8% was driven by own beer volume growth of 0.8% (total volume up 0.3%) as well as continued premiumization and revenue management initiatives. Revenue per hl growth on a constant geographic basis was 4.7%, of which we estimate more than 100 bps was driven by positive mix in line with our premiumization strategy. EBITDA grew 7.9% on a full year basis with margin expansion of 118 bps to 40.4%, with consistent acceleration each quarter in line with our guidance. However, we faced challenging macroeconomic environments in many emerging markets, especially Brazil, Argentina and South Africa, and unfavorable currency volatility has slowed our deleveraging pace. Highlights from the year include: • Healthy volume, revenue and market share growth in important markets including Mexico, China, Western Europe, Colombia and several African countries including Nigeria. Each of these markets delivered strong performances in their respective premium portfolios while simultaneously evolving their core portfolios in line with the category expansion framework.

• In the US, achieving our best market share trend performance since 2012. This was driven by the evolution of our commercial strategy, led by premiumization and innovation.

• Continued global growth of our High End Company (revenue up 18.3%) and global brand portfolio (revenue up 9.0% globally and 13.1% outside of the brands' home markets). The brands within the High End Company command a premium and contribute higher margins to our overall results.

• ZX Ventures, our growth and innovation group, delivered robust revenue and EBITDA growth in the year with strong commercial momentum. In craft and specialties, our portfolio of brands grew well ahead of the total company and broader industry with double digit revenue growth. Our eCommerce and brand experience platforms also each grew revenue double digits, and our share online is now greater than our share in traditional channels. Our ZX Ventures platforms allow us to engage with consumers more than ever before and we are using this consumer proximity to drive more meaningful interactions and solutions.

• Budweiser was the most "talked about" brand on digital and social media during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, with an estimated five billion social media impressions. It was the biggest commercial campaign in our company's history, with activations across more than 50 markets and 565 000 points-of-consumption. We were successful in building brand awareness in many of our new markets and are using this awareness to propel the brand toward future growth. We further maximized this sponsorship by activating more than 40 of our local brands in more than 40 markets.

• Delivering profitable growth, with EBITDA margin expansion of 118 bps to 40.4%, driven by premiumization, cost discipline and continued synergy capture. We achieved further synergies from the combination with SAB, with 805 million USD in 2018 and over 2.9 billion USD captured to date out of our commitment to deliver 3.2 billion USD by the end of 2019. 4 • Launched our 2025 Sustainability Goals, our most ambitious set of sustainability commitments yet, focused on smart agriculture, water stewardship, circular packaging and climate action. The following aspects of the year held us back: • Top and bottom line performances were below our expectations in Argentina, Brazil and South Africa, largely as a result of a weak macroeconomic environment putting pressure on the consumer in all three markets. Additionally, in South Africa we were adversely affected by out of stocks, unexpected tax increases and segment mix shift.

• Unfavorable currency volatility in emerging markets impacted our cash flows and slowed our anticipated deleveraging path. As a result, we proactively rebased our dividend payout by 50% in October to accelerate deleveraging in line with our capital allocation priorities.

• Headwinds to our cost base, especially with respect to aluminum globally and the freight market in the US. We have always said that we are never completely satisfied with our results, and 2018 is no exception. We will build upon the learnings of this year to ensure we continue opening and closing gaps to create sustainable, long-term, profitable growth. Evolving our commercial strategy We made significant progress in 2018 executing on many intellectual synergies from the combination with SAB. These intellectual synergies are anchored around three interlocking strategic frameworks: the market maturity model, the category expansion framework and growth champions. Our market maturity model allows us to group markets into clusters based on maturity level, enabling us to develop our portfolio to meet the needs of a range of markets around the world as they mature and evolve. Our category expansion framework helps us find opportunities for growth. It allows us to address consumer preferences across occasions, share best practices and adopt a new way of looking at the category that recognizes different market maturities and the role of brand portfolios in each of our markets. Finally, our growth champions approach is used to identify the right time to expand our portfolios and commercial practices in the most efficient and impactful manner. This process is modeled after one of our most successful systems, efficiency champions, and allows us to benchmark our strategy to open gaps, execute on them deliberately and track performance to deliver increasing efficiencies. We believe these frameworks position us well to find opportunities and address consumer needs. We utilize them to offer the best beer at price points ranging from affordable to premium, and to continually innovate with the best pipeline of new products and offerings. Leading the growth of the global beer category As the world's leading brewer, we take responsibility for shaping the future of the beer category, its health and sustainable growth globally. Our category has grown over the past 10 years, both in terms of volume (+1.0%) and value (+3.7%). Our estimated share of throat as a company has increased within total beer by 60 bps and within total alcohol by 10 bps over the past five years. Premiumization: We see a significant opportunity for premiumization around the world and we have the best portfolio to lead this trend. Compared to wine and spirits, beer is in its early stages of premiumization globally, providing us with the opportunity to capture beer's fair share. For instance, Corona currently has a market share of 3% or higher in just three countries where we own the brand. With the brand growing double digits globally, we believe it is still far from reaching its full potential and see an opportunity for further growth. We expect the premium segment to grow about five times faster than core and value in the years

