Annual Report 2018: AB InBev GRI Standards Index

0
02/28/2019

AB InBev

GRI Standards Index (2018)

AB InBev prepared the 2018 Annual Report using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards as a guide

Index #

GRI Standard description

EU Directive #

UNGC

2018 Source

Foundation

GRI 101: Reporting Principles

GRI 101

Defining report content and quality

Art. 20 (1)(g)

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 50)

General Disclosures

GRI 102: Organizational Profile

GRI 102-1

Name of the organization

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

GRI 102-2

Activities, brands, products, and services

Art. 19a (1)(a)

About AB-InBev

Our brands https://www.ab-inbev.com/our-brands.html

GRI 102-3

Location of headquarters

Anheuser-Busch InBev Global Headquarters Brouwerijplein,1

3000 Leuven Belgium

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 53)

GRI 102-4

Location of Operations

Art. 19a (1)(a)

Our markets

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 12-13)

GRI 102-5

Ownership and legal form

Shareholder structure https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/shareholder-structure.html

GRI 102-6

Markets served

Our markets

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p.12-13)

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p.14-15)

GRI 102-7

Scale of Organization

Art. 19a (1)(a)

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p.12-13)

GRI 102-9

Supply Chain

Art. 19a (1)(a)

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 10-11)

Our Beers https://www.ab-inbev.com/our-brands/our-beers.html

Passion for Beer https://www.ab-inbev.com/our-brands/passion-for-beer.html

Global Responsible Sourcing Policy https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/Better%20World/Our%20Policies/Final%20Responsible%20Sourcing%20Policy%20102317.pdf

GRI 102-10

Significant changes to the organization and its supply chain

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 8, 33)

GRI 102-11

Precautionar y Principle or approach

AB InBev applies precautionary approach by managing for risk related to all of our Tier 1 issues

Materiality Assessment and Development

Governance and Reporting https://www.ab-inbev.com/what-we-do/our-policies-and-reporting/governance-and-reporting.html

Environmental Policy https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/Better%20World/ABI_Responsible_Environmental_Policy_2014.pdf

Responsible Sourcing Policy https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/Better%20World/Our%20Policies/Final%20Responsible%20Sourcing%20Policy%20102317.pdf

GRI 102 : Strategy (2016)

GRI 102-14

Statement from senior decision-making

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 2-5)

GRI 102-15

Key Impacts, risks, and opportunities

Art. 19 (1)(a)

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 2-5)

GRI 102: Ethics and Integrity (2016)

GRI 102-16

Values, principles, standards, and norms of behavior

Principle 10: Anticorruption

Our policies: https://www.ab-inbev.com/what-we-do/our-policies-and-reporting/our-policies.html

Our values:https://www.ab-inbev.com/who-we-are/our-vision/our-values.html

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 19)

GRI 102: Governance (2016)

GRI 102-18

Governance Structure

Corporate Governance https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/corporate-governance-documents.html

GRI 102-20

Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental, and social topics

Art. 19 (1)(a)

AB InBev Chief Sustainability and Procurement Officer https://www.ab-inbev.com/who-we-are/people.html

CEO and c-suite executives may have economic, environmental, or social targets, depending on the year and needs identified https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/corporate-governance-documents.html

GRI 102-21

Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental, and social topics

Recital 7

Issues raised by stakeholders can be sent via the email address posted on our website: corporategovernance@ab-inbev.com

GRI 102-22

Composition of the highest governance body and its committees

Art. 20 (1)(g) Recital 18

Corporate Governance https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/shareholder-structure.html

GRI 102-23

Chair of the highest governance body

Our CEO and Board Chairman positions are held by different people. According to our Corporate Governance Charter, the board must be composed of a minimum of three members and a maximum of 15 members, all of whom are non-executives. Board members may not hold executive roles in the Company (be it members of the Leadership Team or otherwise) or be employees of the Company.

GRI 102-24

Nominating and selecting the highest governance body

Art. 20 (1)(g) Recital 18

Corporate Governance Charter https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/corporate-governance-documents.html

GRI 102-25

Conflicts of interest

Code of Business Conduct https://www.ab-inbev.com/what-we-do/our-policies-and-reporting/our-policies.html

GRI 102-26

Role of the highest governance body in setting purpose, values, and strategy

Corporate Governance Charter https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/corporate-governance-documents.html

GRI 102-27

Collective knowledge of highest governance body

The Board of Directors receives updates regarding ESG topics on an annual basis, at a minimum, as part of scheduled meeting(s).

GRI 102-29

Identifying and managing

Corporate Governance Charter

economic, environmental, and social impacts

https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/corporate-governance-documents.html

GRI 102-30

Effectiveness of risk management processes

Corporate Governance Charter https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/corporate-governance-documents.html

GRI 102-31

Review of economic, environmental, and social topics

Art. 19 (1)(d)

The Board of Directors receives updates regarding ESG topics on an annual basis, at a minimum, as part of scheduled meeting(s)

See also, Corporate Governance Charter https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/corporate-governance-documents.html

GRI 102-33

Communicatin g critical concerns

Corporate Governance Charter https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/corporate-governance-documents.html

GRI 102-35

Remuneration policies

GRI 102-36

Process for determining remuneration

GRI 102: Stakeholder Engagement (2016)

GRI 102-41

Collective bargaining agreements

Principle 3: Labour

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report

Our Business https://www.ab-inbev.com/who-we-are.html

Global Responsible Sourcing Policy https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/Better%20World/Our%20Policies/Final%20Responsible%20Sourcing%20Policy%20102317.pdf

GRI 102-42

Identifying and selecting stakeholders

Materiality Assessment and Development https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/BetterWorld2/reporting/Reports_scope/AB%20I nBev%20Materiality%20Assessment%20&%20Repo rt%20Development%202017.pdf

GRI 102-43

Approach to stakeholder engagement

Recital 7

Materiality Assessment and Development https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/BetterWorld2/reporting/Reports_scope/AB%20I nBev%20Materiality%20Assessment%20&%20Repo rt%20Development%202017.pdf

GRI 102-44

Key topics and concerns raised

Materiality Assessment and Development https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/BetterWorld2/reporting/Reports_scope/AB%20I nBev%20Materiality%20Assessment%20&%20Repo rt%20Development%202017.pdf

GRI 102: Reporting Practice (2016)

GRI 102-45

Entities included in the consolidated financial statements

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 50-51)

GRI 102-46

Defining report content and topic boundaries

Materiality Assessment and Development https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/BetterWorld2/reporting/Reports_scope/AB%20I nBev%20Materiality%20Assessment%20&%20Repo rt%20Development%202017.pdf

GRI 102-47

List of material topics

Materiality Assessment and Development https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/BetterWorld2/reporting/Reports_scope/AB%20I nBev%20Materiality%20Assessment%20&%20Repo rt%20Development%202017.pdf

GRI 102-48

Restatement s of information

N/A

GRI 102-49

Changes in reporting

N/A

GRI 102-50

Reporting period

2018 as per calendar year

GRI 102-51

Date of most recent report

Released February 28, 2017

GRI 102-52

Reporting cycle

Annual

GRI 102-53

Contact point for questions regarding the report

Issues raised by stakeholders can be sent via the email address posted on our website: corporategovernance@ab-inbev.com

GRI 102-56

External assurance

Art. 19a (15)

We have notes which GRI indicators and Sustainability metrics have been externally assured by KPMG in the Independent Assurance Report on p. 51 of the Anheuser-Busch 2018 Annual Report

For information included in our consolidated financial statements, AB InBev's Statutory auditor is Deloitte (see Anheuser-Busch 2018 Annual Report). AB InBev's Chief Strategy and External Affairs Officer is the highest level at which assurance for Sustainability metrics are evaluated.

Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 50-52)

Disclaimer

AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 06:19:09 UTC
