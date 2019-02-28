Annual Report 2018: AB InBev GRI Standards Index
02/28/2019 | 01:20am EST
AB InBev
GRI Standards Index (2018)
AB InBev prepared the 2018 Annual Report using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards as a guide
Index #
GRI Standard description
EU Directive #
UNGC
2018 Source
Foundation
GRI 101: Reporting Principles
GRI 101
Defining report content and quality
Art. 20 (1)(g)
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 50)
General Disclosures
GRI 102: Organizational Profile
GRI 102-1
Name of the organization
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
GRI 102-2
Activities, brands, products, and services
Art. 19a (1)(a)
About AB-InBev
Our brands
https://www.ab-inbev.com/our-brands.html
GRI 102-3
Location of headquarters
Anheuser-Busch InBev Global Headquarters Brouwerijplein,1
3000 Leuven Belgium
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 53)
GRI 102-4
Location of Operations
Art. 19a (1)(a)
Our markets
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 12-13)
GRI 102-5
Ownership and legal form
Shareholder structure https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-
governance/shareholder-structure.html
GRI 102-6
Markets served
Our markets
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p.12-13)
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p.14-15)
GRI 102-7
Scale of Organization
Art. 19a (1)(a)
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p.12-13)
GRI 102-9
Supply Chain
Art. 19a (1)(a)
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 10-11)
Our Beers
https://www.ab-inbev.com/our-brands/our-beers.html
Passion for Beer https://www.ab-inbev.com/our-brands/passion-for-
beer.html
Global Responsible Sourcing Policy https://www.ab- inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab- inbev/Better%20World/Our%20Policies/Final%20Res
ponsible%20Sourcing%20Policy%20102317.pdf
GRI 102-10
Significant changes to the organization and its supply chain
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 8, 33)
GRI 102-11
Precautionar y Principle or approach
AB InBev applies precautionary approach by managing for risk related to all of our Tier 1 issues
Materiality Assessment and Development
Governance and Reporting https://www.ab-inbev.com/what-we-do/our-policies-
and-reporting/governance-and-reporting.html
Environmental Policy https://www.ab- inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab- inbev/Better%20World/ABI_Responsible_Environme
ntal_Policy_2014.pdf
Responsible Sourcing Policy https://www.ab- inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab- inbev/Better%20World/Our%20Policies/Final%20Res
ponsible%20Sourcing%20Policy%20102317.pdf
GRI 102 : Strategy (2016)
GRI 102-14
Statement from senior decision-making
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 2-5)
GRI 102-15
Key Impacts, risks, and opportunities
Art. 19 (1)(a)
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 2-5)
GRI 102: Ethics and Integrity (2016)
GRI 102-16
Values, principles, standards, and norms of behavior
Principle 10: Anticorruption
Our policies: https://www.ab-inbev.com/what-we-do/our-policies-
and-reporting/our-policies.html
Our values: https://www.ab-inbev.com/who-we-are/our-vision/our-
values.html
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 19)
GRI 102: Governance (2016)
GRI 102-18
Governance Structure
Corporate Governance https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-
governance/corporate-governance-documents.html
GRI 102-20
Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental, and social topics
Art. 19 (1)(a)
AB InBev Chief Sustainability and Procurement Officer
https://www.ab-inbev.com/who-we-are/people.html
CEO and c-suite executives may have economic, environmental, or social targets, depending on the year and needs identified https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-
governance/corporate-governance-documents.html
GRI 102-21
Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental, and social topics
Recital 7
Issues raised by stakeholders can be sent via the email address posted on our website:
corporategovernance@ab-inbev.com
GRI 102-22
Composition of the highest governance body and its committees
Art. 20 (1)(g) Recital 18
Corporate Governance https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-
governance/shareholder-structure.html
GRI 102-23
Chair of the highest governance body
Our CEO and Board Chairman positions are held by different people. According to our Corporate Governance Charter, the board must be composed of a minimum of three members and a maximum of 15 members, all of whom are non-executives. Board members may not hold executive roles in the Company (be it members of the Leadership Team or otherwise) or be employees of the Company.
GRI 102-24
Nominating and selecting the highest governance body
Art. 20 (1)(g) Recital 18
Corporate Governance Charter https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-
governance/corporate-governance-documents.html
GRI 102-25
Conflicts of interest
Code of Business Conduct https://www.ab-inbev.com/what-we-do/our-policies-
and-reporting/our-policies.html
GRI 102-26
Role of the highest governance body in setting purpose, values, and strategy
Corporate Governance Charter https://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-
governance/corporate-governance-documents.html
GRI 102-27
Collective knowledge of highest governance body
The Board of Directors receives updates regarding ESG topics on an annual basis, at a minimum, as part of scheduled meeting(s).
GRI 102-29
Identifying and managing
Corporate Governance Charter
GRI 102: Reporting Practice (2016)
GRI 102-45
Entities included in the consolidated financial statements
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 50-51)
GRI 102-46
Defining report content and topic boundaries
Materiality Assessment and Development
https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/BetterWorld2/reporting/Reports_scope/AB%20I nBev%20Materiality%20Assessment%20&%20Repo rt%20Development%202017.pdf
GRI 102-47
List of material topics
Materiality Assessment and Development
https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/universaltemplate/ab-inbev/BetterWorld2/reporting/Reports_scope/AB%20I nBev%20Materiality%20Assessment%20&%20Repo rt%20Development%202017.pdf
GRI 102-48
Restatement s of information
N/A
GRI 102-49
Changes in reporting
N/A
GRI 102-50
Reporting period
2018 as per calendar year
GRI 102-51
Date of most recent report
Released February 28, 2017
GRI 102-52
Reporting cycle
Annual
GRI 102-53
Contact point for questions regarding the report
Issues raised by stakeholders can be sent via the email address posted on our website:
corporategovernance@ab-inbev.com
GRI 102-56
External assurance
Art. 19a (15)
We have notes which GRI indicators and Sustainability metrics have been externally assured by KPMG in the Independent Assurance Report on p. 51 of the Anheuser-Busch 2018 Annual Report
For information included in our consolidated financial statements, AB InBev's Sta tutory auditor is Deloitte (see Anheuser-Busch 2018 Annual Report). AB InBev's Chief Strategy and External Affairs Officer is the highest level at which assurance for Sustainability metrics are evaluated.
Anheuser-Busch InBev 2018 Annual Report (p. 50-52)
Disclaimer
AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 06:19:09 UTC
