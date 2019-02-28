Annual Report 2018: AB InBev Materiality Assessment and Report Development

AB InBev Materiality Assessment & Report Development

Development of the Materiality Analysis

Materiality analysis is the process used to identify an organization's most signiﬁcant social, environmental, and economic impacts. In 2014, AB InBev conducted a materiality assessment on key aspects relevant to the business through a combination of extensive research and stakeholder interviews.

Since 2014, AB InBev has grown in terms of its volumes and its market footprint, most notably following the combination with SABMiller in 2016. As such, this materiality assessment has been refreshed to reﬂect the aspects most material to the business today.

For this refresh, a baseline set of aspects was identiﬁed using the previous materiality assessments; added to this baseline list were aspects which have arisen more recently. These aspects were then validated and assessed through high-level external benchmarking, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and interviews with various internal and external stakeholders. It is important to note that although stakeholder importance is shown as a single value on the materiality assessment map, external perceptions and prioritization of aspects can vary by consumer group and geography.

Determination of the Most Material Aspects

From this materiality process, eight aspects were ranked as most material for AB InBev: Water; Responsible Drinking; Responsible Marketing; Agriculture; Human Rights & Responsible Sourcing; Diversity & Inclusion; Product Quality, Ingredients & Transparency; and Ethical Behavior & Governance. These aspects demonstrate the breadth of AB InBev's sustainability impacts and the diverse groups of stakeholders who are impacted and who interact with AB InBev globally.

Before detailing these eight priority aspects, it is important to note that during the consultation and review process, stakeholders highlighted the interconnectivity of many aspects in this materiality assessment. Although these eight aspects should be considered as high priority, it is critical to note that any actions taken in response to these aspects must address the many dependencies that exist in parallel.

For example, perhaps most critically, climate change directly aﬀects a number of other aspects, including Water, Agriculture, Land & Food Security, and Energy &Carbon. The complex and interdependent nature of climate change means it is not an aspect which has been called out separately, but should instead be considered an aspect which aﬀects and impacts many others.

Additionally, the interconnected nature of various aspects highlights the importance of legislative infrastructure to support action on high priority aspects. For example, consider the external role of Public Policy to ensure eﬀective Stakeholder & Community Engagement on topics like Water and Agriculture; or the internal rigor of Ethical Behavior & Governance to uphold Human Rights & Responsible Sourcing. These interconnections have been considered and are also reﬂected within the frameworks and actions which AB InBev undertake. However, they are diﬃcult to show in the materiality matrix as stand-alone aspects without overcomplicating the matrix and have therefore not been shown.

Beyond these interconnections, it is important to consider why and how each of the top eight aspects have ranked so highly in the assessment. Descriptions of these aspects, along with their relation to and impact on the business, follow.

An essential ingredient in all of AB InBev's products is Water. Global trends indicate that water risk continues to grow; the United Nation's (UN) Global Sustainable Development Goal no. 6 recognizes the need for water management and stewardship to ensure environmental sustainability and economic prosperity. AB InBev recognizes the urgency in ensuring water security and water access for the long-term success of the company as well as to mitigate regulatory, reputational and physical water risk, whilst also ensuring the prosperity of the communities where the company operates. Additionally, AB InBev operates in some water-stressed regions where water has already become not only an environmental issue, but also a social one. Thus, the impacts of water use throughout AB InBev's value chain on the ecosystem and to its many stakeholders, as well as the impacts of AB InBev's programs to conserve and protect water resources, resulted in water being ranked as a most material aspect.

Like many consumer products, alcoholic beverages have the potential to be misused with serious ramiﬁcations on individuals and the wider community. The harmful use of alcohol remains an issue of signiﬁcant concern to governments, public health experts, and society. The World Health Organization has a target of reducing harmful

alcohol use by at least 10% by 2025, and UN Sustainable Development Goal no. 3 includes a target on strengthening the prevention and treatment of harmful alcohol use. AB InBev takes seriously its role in addressing these challenges. AB InBev has long- standing consumer and retailer education programs in place and has committed to four Global Smart Drinking goals aimed at fostering a culture of Responsible Drinking globally.

In parallel, alcoholic beverage marketing is under continued scrutiny by governments, NGOs and media. AB InBev is aware of the important role Responsible Marketing plays in encouraging responsible consumption. Alcoholic beverage companies, including AB InBev, have taken steps to strive for product marketing that is appropriate and in good taste by employing company, industry and cross-industry self-regulatory codes. To do this, AB InBev has updated its own Responsible Marketing and Communications Code and continues to leverage industry partnerships to maximize the global eﬀorts which encourage responsible consumer behavior. AB InBev is a founding member and keen contributor to the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) and is proud to have shaped and co-developed the IARD Producers' Commitments released in 2011, and more recently IARD's Digital Guiding Principles released in 2016.

AB InBev's main products are dependent on agricultural inputs. Many stakeholders are concerned by the signiﬁcant sustainability impacts of agricultural production and the eﬀorts that companies are making to manage themresponsibly. The UN's Sustainable Development Goal no. 2 emphasizes the importance of sustainable and resilient agriculture to increase productivity and production, in maintaining ecosystems and supporting agricultural communities. Based on the level of importance of Agriculture for AB InBev and its commitment to supporting agriculture as a key priority for stakeholders, it has been assessed as a highly prioritized aspect.

As the world's largest brewer, AB InBev works with many interconnected communities both directly and indirectly along its value chain. The company recognizes the importance of upholding and promoting business practices that respect human rights in these communities. AB InBev therefore adopts rigorous Human Rights & Responsible Sourcing practices for its operations and supply chain globally. As a result, AB InBev is committed to ensuring that suppliers and business partners operate in an ethical and responsible manner, and respect the human rights of workers and other impacted individuals, as set out in its own Global Human Rights Policy and Global Responsible Sourcing Policy.

Diversity & Inclusion is critical to building an innovative, resilient business for the next 100 years. The negative impacts of failing to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace are considered a key impediment to revenue growth and reputation, as well as to economic development. The company's global scale and the importance of recruiting and retaining top talent mean that diversity & inclusion is a prioritized material aspect.

Sustainable product innovation is key for growth and has the power to address the interconnected nature of many sustainability aspects. AB InBev is well-positioned to meet consumer demand for beverages with ingredients that are high quality, but low in terms of environmental impact and that promote improved resource eﬃciency across the supply chain. The company is also aware of its role in empowering consumers to make smart drinking choices through oﬀering No- and Lower-Alcohol options, driving positive social impact across a wide range of consumers and markets. Finally, AB InBev recognizes that businesses today are facing greater than ever expectations from stakeholders to have better visibility and engagement across their value chain. This is both an increasing challenge and opportunity for companies like AB InBev to build trust in the market, and create a diﬀerentiated and more sustainable product. The signiﬁcant sustainability impacts of a more transparent value chain on ingredient sourcing, community livelihoods, product quality and stakeholder trust combine to make Product Quality, Ingredients & Transparency a material aspect.

Boundary Analysis Table

Material Aspect for AB InBevAspect Boundary within AB InBev

Ethical Behavior & Governance is a cornerstone of corporate sustainability, and the negative impact of unethical behavior in business is considered a key impediment to business performance, license to grow, company reputation and talent attraction. In addition, government scrutiny on business practices is increasing, highlighting the growing importance of ethical behavior for global companies that operate in multiple markets. AB InBev operates and sells products in many countries around the world. Ensuring that its employees and business partners always operate in accordance with a clear and consistent code of business ethics and guidelines, aligned with voluntary and regulatory standards, is critical to ensuring long term competitiveness.

Boundary Analysis

Regarding the eight material aspects prioritized for AB InBev, impacts generally occur across the value chain, both inside and outside the organization, with the exception of Responsible Marketing and Responsible Drinking, which are primarily externally facing aspects. Speciﬁc boundaries are also stated within the individual data table below.

Aspect Boundary outside AB InBev

Water

Company operations worldwide

Responsible Drinking

Company operations worldwideResponsible Marketing

Company operations worldwideAgriculture

Company-owned agricultural resources worldwideHuman Rights & Responsible SourcingCompany operations worldwideDiversity & Inclusion

Company operations worldwideProduct Quality, Ingredients & TransparencyCompany-owned research & development operations worldwide; company operations worldwideEthical Behavior & GovernanceCompany operations worldwide

Communities in which we operate; growers engaged with AB InBevRetail customers; communities in which our products are sold; consumers of our products; societal stakeholdersCommunities in which our products are sold; consumers of our products; societal stakeholders

Growers engaged with AB InBev; societal stakeholders; consumers of our products

Communities in which we operate; vendors and service partners; growers engaged with AB InBev; retail customers; societal stakeholdersCommunities in which we operate; consumers of our products; societal stakeholders

Consumers of our products; growers engaged with AB InBev; societal stakeholders

Communities in which we operate; vendors and service partners; growers engaged with AB InBev; retail customers; societal stakeholders