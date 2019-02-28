Annual Report 2018: Financial Statement

Annual Report 2018

Financial Report

Management report

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands

Beck's®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud

Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin® and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175 000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2018, AB InBev's reported revenue was 54.6 billion US dollar (excluding joint ventures and associates).

The following management report should be read in conjunction with Anheuser-Busch InBev's audited consolidated financial statements.

In the rest of this document we refer to Anheuser-Busch InBev as "AB InBev" or "the company".

Selected financial figures

To facilitate the understanding of AB InBev's underlying performance, the comments in this management report, unless otherwise indicated, are based on organic and normalized numbers. "Organic" means the financials are analyzed eliminating the impact of changes in currencies on translation of foreign operations, and scopes. Scopes represent the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, the start-up or termination of activities or the transfer of activities between segments, curtailment gains and losses and year-over-year changes in accounting estimates and other assumptions that management does not consider part of the underlying performance of the business. The impact of adopting hyperinflation accounting in Argentina effective 1 January 2018 is presented as a scope change.

The tables in this management report provide the segment information per region for the period ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 in the format up to Normalized EBIT level that is used by management to monitor performance. The results of the former SAB Central and Eastern European Business were reported as "Results from discontinued operations" until the completion of the disposal that took place on 31 March 2017 and the results of Distell were reported as share of results of associates until the completion of the sale that occurred on 12 April 2017, and accordingly, are excluded from normalized EBIT and EBITDA. On 4 October 2017, the company completed the transition of its 54.5% equity stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa ("CCBA") and stopped consolidating CCBA in its consolidated financial statements as of that date. Furthermore, on 30 March 2018, AB InBev completed the 50:50 merger of AB InBev's and Anadolu Efes' existing Russia and Ukraine businesses. Following the closing of the transaction, the operations of AB InBev and Anadolu Efes in Russia and Ukraine are combined under AB InBev Efes. The combined business is fully consolidated in the Anadolu Efes financial accounts. As a result of the transaction, AB InBev stopped consolidating its Russia and Ukraine businesses and accounts for its investment in AB InBev Efes as results of associates as of that date.

Whenever used in this report, the term "normalized" refers to performance measures (EBITDA, EBIT, Profit, EPS, effective tax rate) before non-recurring items and discontinued operations. Non-recurring items are either income or expenses which do not occur regularly as part of the normal activities of the company. They are presented separately because they are important for the understanding of the underlying sustainable performance of the company due to their size or nature. Normalized measures are additional measures used by management and should not replace the measures determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the company's performance, but rather should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

The tables below set out the components of AB InBev's operating income and operating expenses, as well as the key cash flow figures.

Million US dollar 2017 % Revenue1 ................................................................................................... 56 444 100% Cost of sales ............................................................................................... (21 386) 38% Gross profit ............................................................................................... 35 058 62% SG&A ......................................................................................................... (18 099) 32% Other operating income/(expenses) ............................................................ 854 2% Normalized profit from operations (Normalized EBIT) ............................ 17 814 32% Non-recurring items .................................................................................... (662) - Profit from operations (EBIT) ................................................................... 17 152 30% Depreciation, amortization and impairment ............................................ 4 270 8% Normalized EBITDA .................................................................................. 22 084 39% EBITDA ...................................................................................................... 21 429 38% Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev ................ 7 967 14% Profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of AB InBev .................................................................................................... 7 968 14% Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev .................................... 7 996 14% Million US dollar 2018 2017 Operating activities Profit of the period ........................................................................................................................................ 5 691 9 183 Interest, taxes and non-cash items included in profit .................................................................................... 15 870 12 484 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital and use of provisions ........... 21 561 21 667 Change in working capital ............................................................................................................................ 512 219 Pension contributions and use of provisions ................................................................................................. (488) (616) Interest and taxes (paid)/received ................................................................................................................ (7 064) (5 982) Dividends received ....................................................................................................................................... 141 142 Cash flow from operating activities .......................................................................................................... 14 663 15 430 Investing activities Net capex .................................................................................................................................................... (4 649) (4 124) Net of tax proceeds from SAB transaction-related divestitures ..................................................................... (430) 8 248 Acquisition and sale of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired/disposed of ......................................................... 145 (556) Proceeds from the sale/(acquisition) of investment in short-term debt securities .......................................... 1 296 4 337 Other ........................................................................................................................................................... (327) (51) Cash flow from investing activities ........................................................................................................... (3 965) 7 854 Financing activities Dividends paid ............................................................................................................................................. (7 761) (9 275) Net (payments on)/proceeds from borrowings .............................................................................................. (4 707) (9 981) Other (including purchase of non-controlling interests) ................................................................................. (1 477) (1 748) Cash flow from financing activities .......................................................................................................... (13 945) (21 004) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents ........................................................................... (3 247) 2 280

2018 % 54 619 (20 359) 34 259 (17 118) 680 17 821 (715) 17 106 4 260 22 080 21 366 6 793 4 368 4 368 100% 37% 63% 31% 1% 33% - 31% 8% 40% 39% 12% 8% 8%

1 Turnover less excise taxes. In many jurisdictions, excise taxes make up a large proportion of the cost of beer charged to the company's customers.

Financial performance

AB InBev is presenting its results under six regions: North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Latin America South, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

The tables in this management report provide the segment information per region for the period ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 in the format down to Normalized EBIT level that is used by management to monitor performance.

The tables below provide a summary of the performance of AB InBev for the period ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 (in million US dollar, except volumes in thousand hectoliters) and the related comments are based on organic numbers.

Currency Organic Organic AB INBEV WORLDWIDE 2017 Scope translation growth 2018 growth % Volumes ................................................... 612 572 (47 185) - 1 679 567 066 0.3% Revenue .................................................. 56 444 (2 600) (1 816) 2 591 54 619 4.8% Cost of sales ............................................ (21 386) 1 373 592 (938) (20 359) (4.7)% Gross profit ............................................ 35 058 (1 227) (1 224) 1 653 34 259 4.9% SG&A ...................................................... (18 099) 603 443 (65) (17 118) (0.4)% Other operating income/(expenses) ......... 854 (112) (46) (17) 680 (2.2)% Normalized EBIT ...................................... 17 814 (736) (827) 1 570 17 821 9.0% Normalized EBITDA ............................... 22 084 (751) (954) 1 702 22 080 7.9% Normalized EBITDA margin ..................... 39.1% 40.4% 118 bps

In 2018, AB InBev delivered normalized EBITDA growth of 7.9%, while its normalized EBITDA margin increased 118 bps, reaching 40.4%.

Consolidated volumes grew 0.3%, with own beer volumes growing 0.8% and non-beer volumes decreasing 3.6%.

Consolidated revenue grew 4.8% to 54 619 m US dollar, with revenue per hectoliter increasing 4.5%. On a constant geographic basis (i.e. eliminating the impact of faster growth in countries with lower revenue per hectoliter), revenue per hectoliter grew by 4.7%. Combined revenues of the three global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona grew 9.0% and 13.1% outside of their respective home markets. Budweiser generated strong results in China, Brazil and the UK, as well as many new markets following the brand's activation as the global sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup RussiaTM, with 5.3% revenue growth globally. Stella Artois continued its long-term trajectory, with revenue growth of 5.2% driven by sales in Brazil, Argentina and the UK. Corona grew by 17.6% globally, led by Mexico, China, Colombia and Western Europe.

Consolidated Cost of Sales (CoS) increased 4.7%, or 4.3% on a per hectoliter basis. On a constant geographic basis, CoS per hectoliter increased by 4.6%.

VOLUMES

The table below summarizes the volume evolution per region and the related comments are based on organic numbers. Volumes include not only brands that AB InBev owns or licenses, but also third party brands that the company brews as a subcontractor and third party products that it sells through AB InBev's distribution network, particularly in Europe. Volumes sold by the Global Export business, which includes the company's global headquarters and the export businesses which have not been allocated to the company's regions, are shown separately.

Organic Organic Thousand hectoliters 2017 Scope growth 2018 growth % North America ............................................... 113 496 76 (2 846) 110 726 (2.5)% Latin America West ....................................... 110 625 (71) 4 922 115 476 4.5% Latin America North ...................................... 119 374 (232) (4 172) 114 969 (3.5)% Latin America South ...................................... 34 062 238 (325) 33 975 (1.0)% EMEA ........................................................... 131 692 (46 445) 1 929 87 176 2.3% Asia Pacific ................................................... 101 986 95 2 185 104 266 2.1% Global Export and Holding Companies .......... 1 336 (846) (13) 478 (2.6)% AB InBev Worldwide ................................... 612 572 (47 185) 1 679 567 066 0.3%

North America total volumes decreased 2.5%. The company estimates that the United States industry beer sales-to-retailers adjusted for the number of selling days declined by 1.8%. On the same basis, the company estimates that its shipment volumes in the United States and its beer sales-to-retailers declined by 2.6% and 2.7% respectively. The above core brand portfolio performed well, and the strategy to premiumize the portfolio continues to be supported by the growth of Michelob Ultra, which solidified its position as the largest share gainer in the United States over the past four years, and also by several successful innovations, including Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, Bud Light Orange and the Budweiser Reserve series. The core and core light segments remain under pressure, as consumers select higher price tiers within the industry, which contributed to Bud Light and Budweiser losing 80 bps and 35 bps of total market share. Overall, the company estimates a decline in total market share in the United States of approximately 40 bps, its best annual share trend performance since 2012, and estimates a share loss of 20 bps in the last quarter.

In Canada, total volumes decreased by low single digits as a result of a weak industry and industry segment mix shift, due to increased competitive dynamics in the value segment. The trade up strategy is delivering strong results, with the High End Company growing ahead of the industry, led by double-digit volume growth for the local craft brands, and share gains from Corona and Stella Artois. The focus core and core plus brands also continue to deliver strong results, with both Bud Light and Michelob Ultra among the fastest-growing brands in Canada.

Latin America West total volumes increased 4.5%. The company delivered strong results in Mexico, with volumes increasing high single digits. Throughout the year the company focused on developing its portfolio in line with the category expansion framework to clearly differentiate the brands. The company's core brands are leading the way for growth with different regional approaches, enabling Corona to grow at an accelerated pace in the Northern region and Victoria to deliver its best performance ever in the Central region. The company's premium portfolio contributed meaningfully to top-line growth as well, led by Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois which grew by double-digits.

In Colombia, non-beer volumes grew by 0.2% and beer volumes increased by 3.6% driven by Budweiser on the back of the 2018 FIFA World Cup RussiaTM activations as well as Aguila's country wide expansion focused on promoting its national identity. Peru volumes were down low-single digits in a challenging macroeconomic environment, though the brand mix of all three global brands delivered solid growth. Ecuador volumes increased by mid-single digits and the company gained share of total alcohol as a result of successful initiatives across the beer category, led by Pilsener and Club Premium and continued growth of the global brands.

Latin America North total volumes decreased 3.5%. Beer volumes in Brazil were down mid-single digits while non-beer volumes were down high single-digits, primarily as a result of segment mix shift, as consumers traded down to the value segment in light of the challenging macroeconomic environment. However, the premium portfolio continued to perform ahead of the industry, with the global brand portfolio growing by double digits and led by Corona as one of the fastest growing brands in the country. The core plus segment posted strong growth driven by Bohemia, Brahma Extra and Skol Hops. In addition, the company launched two brands, Nossa and Magnifica, beers brewed with local cassava and offered to consumers at a considerably lower price point while providing comparable margins to the company's core brands.

Latin America South total volumes decreased 1.0%. In Argentina volumes declined by low single digits due largely to the consumption contraction resulting from challenging macroeconomic conditions. Despite the tough operating environment, the beer category continues to gain share from other alcoholic beverages. The premium brands gained share in a growing segment of the industry, driven by Patagonia and Corona, and the company continues to scale up Budweiser after reacquiring the rights to the brand in April 2018. The company has also successfully repositioned the two largest brands in the country, Quilmes Clásica and Brahma, leading to an improved performance of the core portfolio. In accordance with IFRS rules, we are applying hyperinflation accounting in Argentina as of 1 January 2018. The impact of adopting hyperinflation accounting in Argentina effective 1 January 2018 is presented as a scope change.

EMEA total volumes increased 2.3% and own beer volumes also increased 2.3%. Volumes were impacted by the completion of the transition of CCBA that occurred on 4 October 2017 and the formation of AB InBev Efes on 30 March 2018. The impacts are presented as a scope change.

In South Africa, beer volumes decreased by mid-single digit. The premium and above premium continues to grow by triple digits, with a good contribution from the launch of Budweiser. The core segment, which still accounts for the vast majority of the volumes, was held back by a challenging macroeconomic environment, although the volume performance increased toward the end of the year. In Africa excluding South Africa, own beer volumes increased by low-single digits, with significant volume growth in Zambia by mid-teens and Mozambique by high-single digits. The volume growth in Nigeria accelerated throughout the year following the introduction of a new brewery. However, the own beer volumes were lower by low-single digits in Tanzania and Uganda as a result of capacity constraints and a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Western Europe total volumes grew by low-single digits, with strong execution associated with the 2018 FIFA World Cup

RussiaTM. Global brands performed well, and Budweiser's growth was supported by tournament activations. Corona's growth was supported by Casa Corona in France and Spain, as well as the Corona Sunset Festivals in the United Kingdom and Italy. The UK and Spain led the way with market share growth across the region.

Asia Pacific total volumes increased 2.1%. In China, the super premium brands continued to grow significantly supported by a strong overall performance of the company's e-commerce business. In FY18, Budweiser grew by mid-single digits supported by premiumization efforts which expanded beyond the music platform into fashion and broader lifestyle activations.

In Australia, volume decreased by low single digits due to increased promotional activity by competitors and a softer industry performance amidst declining consumer confidence. Great Northern remains a key engine of growth, with continued double-digit growth of both Original and Super Crisp variants. On the craft portfolio, acquisitions continue to grow in strength with double-digit volume growth.