ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
Annual Report 2018: The Annual Report

02/28/2019

AB InBev annual report 2018

2018 Annual Report

Shaping the future.

3

Bringing

People Togetherfor a Better

World.

We are building a company to last, brewing beer and building brands that will continue to bring people together for the next 100 years and beyond.

Who is AB InBev?

We havea passionfor beer.

Dreaming big is in our DNA

Brewing the world's most loved beers, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences are what energize and inspire us. We empower our people to push the boundaries of what is possible. Through hard work and the strength of our teams, we can achieve anything for our consumers, our people and our communities.

Beer is the original social network

With centuries of brewing history, we have seen countless new friendships, connections and experiences built on a shared love of beer. We connect with consumers through culturally relevant movements and the passion points 8/10of music, sports and entertainment.

8 out of the 10 most valuable beer brands worldwide according to BrandZTM.

Our portfolio now oﬀers more than 500 brands and eight of the top 10 most valuable beer brands worldwide, according to BrandZ™.

We are constantlyinnovating for our consumers

Our consumer is the boss. As a consumer-centric company, we are relentlessly committed to innovation and exploring new products and opportunities to excite our consumers around the world.

We want every experience with beer to be a positive one

We work with communities, experts and industry peers to contribute to reducing the harmful use of alcohol and help ensure that consumers are empowered to make smart choices. We are doing this by supporting innovation, providing more no- and low-alcohol beer options, piloting local programs and campaigns around the world, investing in social marketing, rolling out initiatives to create safer roads and more.

50

Operations in nearly 50 countries

Brewing quality beer starts with the best ingredients. Without a healthy and sustainable environment, we would not be able to brew the highest quality beers. That is why we have made global commitments focused on smart agriculture, water stewardship, circular packaging and climate action, to help contribute to a healthy natural environment and thriving communities, so we can continue to brew beers that bring people together for the next 100+ years.

We are all brewers. By combining over 600 years of brewing heritage with constant innovation, we protect the heritage of our much-loved brands while constantly innovating and creating new and exciting beers and occasions for consumers.

Sustainability is our business

We are proud to be truly global

Our global footprint is one of our key strengths. In October 2016, we completed a transformational combination with SAB, making us a stronger, more diversiﬁed company that is better poised for sustainable future growth.

Honoring the past, building towards the future

AB InBev annual report 2018

Contents

Letter to shareholders 2

Key ﬁgures 2018 6

Highlights of the year 8

What we do 10

Where we operate 12

Market context 14

Business model 16

Dream-people-culture 18

Strategy 24

Performance 28

Innovation 32

Smart drinking & road safety 36

Sustainability 40

Ethics 48

Report scope 50

Financial report 53

Corporate governance statement

XX

1

Disclaimer

AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV published this content on 28 February 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 494 M
EBIT 2018 17 717 M
Net income 2018 5 963 M
Debt 2018 102 B
Yield 2018 2,97%
P/E ratio 2018 24,08
P/E ratio 2019 16,00
EV / Sales 2018 4,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
Capitalization 127 B
