Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Anheuser-Busch InBev    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bud's Super Bowl Ad Threatens to Derail Beer Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 07:15am EST

By Saabira Chaudhuri

A fight between America's two biggest brewers is jeopardizing a proposed "Got Milk?"-style campaign intended to help struggling beer makers win back drinkers who have defected to wine and spirits.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, Molson Coors Brewing Co., Heineken NV and Constellation Brands Inc. have for over a year discussed a potential multimillion-dollar, brand-agnostic campaign aimed at improving the overall health of the beer category.

But the campaign could now be dead in the water after MillerCoors, Molson's U.S. unit, pulled out of a meeting slated for next month and said the initiative should be paused following a public spat with Bud Light maker AB InBev.

The rift began when AB InBev ran three Super Bowl TV ads earlier this month highlighting MillerCoors's use of corn syrup in Coors Light and Miller Lite. MillerCoors responded on Twitter and with a full-page newspaper advertisement addressed to "Beer Drinkers of America" defending its use of corn syrup as a part of the brewing process.

High-fructose corn syrup, used as a sweetener, has attracted negative attention for its role in the national obesity epidemic. MillerCoors notes that it uses corn syrup, not high-fructose corn syrup, only in the fermentation process for beer making, as does AB InBev for some other brands. MillerCoors says the corn syrup doesn't actually make its way into the beer.

Pete Marino, MillerCoors's communications chief, called it a "waste of time and money" to work on the campaign "while the dominant industry leader is spending millions of dollars demonizing beer ingredients."

Beer has been losing market share for two decades, prompting brewers, after years of infighting, to recently agree to a rare rapprochement. Beer's share of the U.S. alcohol market by sales dropped to 45.5% last year, down from 56% in 1999, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. Spirits, by contrast, had a share of 37.3%, up from 28.2%. Wine's share was 17.2%, up from 15.8%. Alcohol makers of all stripes are also struggling with a propensity among younger drinkers to drink less.

Mr. Marino said AB InBev's ads could hurt beer overall because many brewers use corn syrup to brew. "ABI's misguided attempt to gain a competitive advantage threatens to single-handedly set back the health of our category for a long time," he said.

AB InBev says highlighting how Bud Light eschews, and Miller Lite and Coors Light use, corn syrup was about transparency and shouldn't hurt collaboration. "It's a fact and one we thought consumers should know as they decide which beer to drink," a spokeswoman said.

Mainstream lager brands like Bud Light, Miller Lite and Coors Light have suffered the most as consumers defect to craft beer and other tipples, prompting especially fierce competition among their owners. MillerCoors, for instance, has for years run ads saying Miller Lite has more taste than Bud Light.

Bud Light and Miller Lite volumes are down more than 25% over the past decade, while Coors Light is down 13%, according to data from Beer Marketer's Insights, a trade publication.

Beer has performed better in Europe, where brewers say industrywide campaigns including the U.K.'s "There's a Beer for That" have helped sales. But executives say the U.S., where the top four brewers dominate 75% of the market, makes collaboration harder.

"The tone of competition was as unfriendly as I've seen during the Super Bowl campaign," said Heineken Chief Executive Jean-François van Boxmeer. "No wonder the beer category isn't going to elevate itself."

Early last year, top executives from AB InBev, MillerCoors, Constellation and Heineken huddled together for five hours at the Westin hotel in Crystal City, Va., to discuss beer's troubles and concoct a way to jump-start growth.

A presentation showed photos of a glamorous woman drinking a glass of wine, Pierce Brosnan (as James Bond) drinking a martini and an older man in a vest drinking a beer while smoking in his kitchen. "Beer should be thriving but instead we are losing," it read.

The presentation acknowledged billions of dollars of lost revenue, how other drinks are perceived as more sophisticated, and criticized disorganized grocery store shelves and the use of generic glasses in bars for cheapening beer's image.

Ideas to boost beer included helping drinkers find the right beer for them, positioning beer as a reward at the end of a tough job and efforts to convince consumers that beer is social and sophisticated.

Other possible moves include a program to educate bartenders, highlighting beer's contribution to the U.S. economy and marketing targeting younger drinkers, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and people who attended the meetings.

Over the past year, brewers, retailers and distributors have met repeatedly to discuss how to tackle the challenges facing beer, according to an attendee. Executives met in San Diego in September to hear pitches from five marketing agencies. They decided to hire one and were poised to confirm the decision at a meeting next month at Constellation's offices in Chicago, according to a person familiar with the effort.

MillerCoors is adamant it won't participate, raising questions about the project's funding. A Heineken spokesman said it was too early to comment on the project's future, while Constellation didn't respond.

A spokesman for AB InBev said it was still committed to "strengthening the beer segment" but also signaled it wouldn't back down from its fight with MillerCoors, pledging to "compete vigorously in the marketplace."

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -3.62% 65.77 Delayed Quote.18.27%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS 2.06% 169.06 Delayed Quote.5.12%
HEINEKEN -0.11% 88.02 Delayed Quote.14.02%
MOLSON COORS BREWING -0.24% 61.93 Delayed Quote.8.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
07:15aBud's Super Bowl Ad Threatens to Derail Beer Alliance
DJ
02/22EUROPE : Margins in focus as results drive big swings in European stocks
RE
02/13ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Carlsberg rolls out the smart barrel
RE
02/13ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Carlsberg rolls out the smart barrel
RE
02/08ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Final Results of Tender Offers for Up To USD 16..
PU
02/05ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Considers Listing In Asia to Help Lower Debt
DJ
02/04Japan's Daiwa aims to tap private equity ties in push for Europe advisory gig..
RE
02/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 413 M
EBIT 2018 17 757 M
Net income 2018 6 101 M
Debt 2018 102 B
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 23,56
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
EV / Sales 2018 4,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,0 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV18.27%126 221
AMBEV SA18.34%76 949
HEINEKEN14.02%57 465
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD14.81%21 062
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD10.69%20 597
CARLSBERG A/S15.54%18 439
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.