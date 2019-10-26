Log in
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 10/25 11:37:00 am
73.68 EUR   -11.07%
02:48aBudweiser Brewer Issues Profit Warning -- WSJ
DJ
10/25Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
10/25Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
Budweiser Brewer Issues Profit Warning -- WSJ

10/26/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a disappointing quarter in the U.S. and China 

By Saabira Chaudhuri

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA cut its full-year guidance after a disappointing quarterly performance in the U.S. and China, sending its shares 10% lower and underscoring the challenges the Budweiser brewer faces despite moves to trim its enormous debt pile.

The world's biggest brewer has for years grappled with declining sales by volume in the U.S. -- its largest market -- as Americans abandon mainstream lagers such as Bud and Bud Light in favor of craft beers, spirits and nonalcoholic drinks. In response, AB InBev has tried to sell pricier beers in developed markets and increasingly is pushing deeper into emerging markets by launching new affordable brews.

But those efforts failed to stem the decline in the third quarter. Sales growth continued to slow in the U.S., while sales in China fell, hit by the government's moves to close nightclubs and karaoke bars. Demand was also lower in Brazil and South Korea as the company raised prices to offset higher costs.

Overall, organic revenue growth for the quarter came in at 2.7%, missing analysts' estimates of 4.7%. AB InBev -- which makes one out of every four beers sold globally and owns brands such as Stella Artois and Beck's -- also missed forecasts on volume growth.

Underlying profit, which strips out gains tied to hedging and the impact of hyperinflation, dropped to $1.87 billion from $2.19 billion. Net profit was $3 billion, up from $959 million. Revenue rose to $13.17 billion from $12.92 billion.

In addition to the disappointing sales, the company blamed its weaker quarterly earnings on higher commodity costs and marketing expenses as well as foreign-exchange headwinds, and said the issues would also hurt its full-year figures.

It now expects "moderate" rather than "strong" growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- or Ebitda -- for the full year.

AB InBev has been working to reduce its debt, amassed after a string of acquisitions including rival SABMiller. It recently agreed to sell its Australia business and listed its Asia arm. On Friday, the company said it is on track to reduce its net debt to less than four times Ebitda by the end of 2019, a year earlier than it previously expected.

The SABMiller deal was a key part of the company's strategy to expand in emerging markets as volumes slow in the West.

AB InBev is shifting its focus from pushing pricier brands to launching affordable brands and packaging in emerging markets.

The company described the affordability strategy as "a vital component to reaching new consumers and introducing beer to new occasions." In Colombia, it has been selling more one-liter beer bottles, while in Brazil it is selling brands made with ingredients grown by local farmers, which gives the company a tax break that it is partly using to fund lower prices for consumers. In Ecuador, it launched a new one-liter returnable glass bottle to keep prices down.

However, these efforts mean the company is generating less revenue from each beer sold. AB InBev said revenue per hectoliter grew 3% in the quarter, compared with 4.2% a year earlier. For the full year, it said growth by that measure would be slightly below inflation, having previously expected growth above inflation.

Volumes again dropped in the U.S., where AB InBev lost 0.85 of a percentage point of market share in the quarter. The rising popularity of hard seltzer hurt the company, which is still developing its portfolio of low or no-sugar hard seltzer brands. The company plans to soon launch a new hard seltzer brand, Bud Light Seltzer.

In an interview, Chief Executive Carlos Brito said he wants to grow the company's hard seltzer business like he has its craft beer offerings, saying the category was well aligned with a consumer shift toward healthier drinking. He said AB InBev is well positioned to grow quickly because so far, unlike craft beer, the category "has been about national big brands, which is more of our game."

While volumes of Budweiser and Bud Light continued to decline in the U.S., Mr. Brito said 65% of the volume lost from Bud Light had been captured by Michelob Ultra and other AB InBev brands.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -11.07% 73.68 Delayed Quote.27.70%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.97% 4.4348 Delayed Quote.0.91%
LONDON SUGAR 0.09% 334.8 End-of-day quote.0.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 54 607 M
EBIT 2019 18 113 M
Net income 2019 11 057 M
Debt 2019 95 394 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,05x
EV / Sales2020 4,69x
Capitalization 180 B
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 104,71  $
Last Close Price 91,99  $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Marcel Herrmann Telles Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV27.70%180 132
AMBEV S.A.24.77%75 281
HEINEKEN19.17%59 726
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.29.48%22 931
CARLSBERG A/S40.46%21 276
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED2.02%18 583
