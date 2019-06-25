Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors (BUD)

Shareholders with $100,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (“Anheuser-Busch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BUD) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 25, 2018, the Company cut its dividend by 50% to “accelerate deleveraging toward [its] optimal capital structure of around 2x net debt to EBIDTA ratio.” During a conference call on this same day with investors and analysts, the Company’s Chief Financial and Solutions Officer reaffirmed the need to cut the dividend due to “currency volatility.”

On this news, the Company’s American Depository Share price fell $7.71, or more than 9%, to close at $74.54 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

