Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors (BUD)

06/25/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Shareholders with $100,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (“Anheuser-Busch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BUD) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On October 25, 2018, the Company cut its dividend by 50% to “accelerate deleveraging toward [its] optimal capital structure of around 2x net debt to EBIDTA ratio.” During a conference call on this same day with investors and analysts, the Company’s Chief Financial and Solutions Officer reaffirmed the need to cut the dividend due to “currency volatility.”

On this news, the Company’s American Depository Share price fell $7.71, or more than 9%, to close at $74.54 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Anheuser-Busch securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 55 143 M
EBIT 2019 18 219 M
Net income 2019 10 058 M
Debt 2019 95 743 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,97
P/E ratio 2020 18,20
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
EV / Sales 2020 4,20x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 97,4 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV35.58%138 069
AMBEV SA18.99%70 522
HEINEKEN29.22%61 704
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD16.91%21 560
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD3.97%20 048
CARLSBERG A/S27.95%19 992
