Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors (BUD)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (“Anheuser-Busch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BUD) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 25, 2018, the Company cut its dividend by 50% to “accelerate deleveraging toward [its] optimal capital structure of around 2x net debt to EBIDTA ratio.” During a conference call on this same day with investors and analysts, the Company’s Chief Financial and Solutions Officer reaffirmed the need to cut the dividend due to “currency volatility.”

On this news, the Company’s American Depository Share price fell $7.71, or more than 9%, to close at $74.54 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Anheuser-Busch securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

