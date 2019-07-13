What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The FTC has endorsed a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook over a long-running probe into the tech giant's privacy missteps, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. stocks climbed to records. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to close above the 3000 level for the first time. The Dow gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq added 0.6%.

AB InBev called off the nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian business, scrapping what would have been the largest IPO of the year.

German efficiency has taken a hit this year as many of the country's most recognizable corporate names have faced setbacks.

WPP agreed to sell a 60% stake in market-research firm Kantar to Bain Capital Private Equity, raising about $3.1 billion.

Ford and VW agreed to jointly develop an electric car for the European market as part of the companies' expanded alliance.

Amazon is betting it has the muscle to help an upstart beauty collection from Lady Gaga compete with established brands.

Hillenbrand said it is buying plastics manufacturer Milacron in a transaction valued at $1.27 billion.