MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Anheuser-Busch InBev

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 07/12 11:35:16 am
78.93 EUR   -1.09%
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

07/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The FTC has endorsed a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook over a long-running probe into the tech giant's privacy missteps, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. stocks climbed to records. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to close above the 3000 level for the first time. The Dow gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq added 0.6%.

AB InBev called off the nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian business, scrapping what would have been the largest IPO of the year.

German efficiency has taken a hit this year as many of the country's most recognizable corporate names have faced setbacks.

WPP agreed to sell a 60% stake in market-research firm Kantar to Bain Capital Private Equity, raising about $3.1 billion.

Ford and VW agreed to jointly develop an electric car for the European market as part of the companies' expanded alliance.

Amazon is betting it has the muscle to help an upstart beauty collection from Lady Gaga compete with established brands.

Hillenbrand said it is buying plastics manufacturer Milacron in a transaction valued at $1.27 billion.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -1.09% 78.93 Delayed Quote.36.79%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.90% 27332.03 Delayed Quote.17.17%
NASDAQ 100 0.59% 7943.241143 Delayed Quote.24.75%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 8244.144143 Delayed Quote.23.52%
S&P 500 0.46% 3013.77 Delayed Quote.19.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 128 M
EBIT 2019 18 278 M
Net income 2019 9 813 M
Debt 2019 96 184 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 17,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,91x
EV / Sales2020 4,60x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 97,5  $
Last Close Price 89,0  $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV36.79%176 060
AMBEV SA18.34%78 217
HEINEKEN28.65%63 560
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD20.91%21 151
CARLSBERG A/S29.97%20 481
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD3.79%19 005
