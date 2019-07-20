Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

07/20/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Fed officials signaled they are ready to lower interest rates by a quarter-percentage point later this month while indicating the potential for additional reductions, despite the recent surge in market expectations of a half-point cut.

Stocks wavered in the past week and fell Friday. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 0.3%, 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively, on the day.

AB InBev agreed to sell its Australian unit to Japan's Asahi, as the world's biggest brewer tries to reduce its heavy debt load.

Equifax is nearing a deal to pay around $700 million to settle a slew of state and federal investigations into a massive 2017 data breach.

PepsiCo has agreed to buy South Africa's Pioneer Foods for $1.7 billion, looking to build up its business in sub-Saharan Africa.

Icahn stepped up his effort to replace four directors at Occidental, alleging its board mismanaged a $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko.

BlackRock's assets rose to $6.8 trillion in the second quarter, but profit was damped by price pressures.

Medallia surged about 76% in its trading debut, marking another strong start in the 2019 IPO market.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 5.54% 83.61 Delayed Quote.44.90%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 27154.2 Delayed Quote.16.40%
NASDAQ 100 -0.88% 7834.896756 Delayed Quote.24.87%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.74% 8146.488965 Delayed Quote.23.36%
S&P 500 -0.62% 2976.61 Delayed Quote.19.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 162 M
EBIT 2019 18 287 M
Net income 2019 10 191 M
Debt 2019 96 868 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,09x
EV / Sales2020 4,77x
Capitalization 184 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 97,51  $
Last Close Price 93,82  $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
Martin J. Barrington Non-Executive Director
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV44.90%0
AMBEV SA18.66%76 579
HEINEKEN29.66%63 816
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD19.98%21 106
CARLSBERG A/S28.93%20 030
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD4.59%18 565
