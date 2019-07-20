What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Fed officials signaled they are ready to lower interest rates by a quarter-percentage point later this month while indicating the potential for additional reductions, despite the recent surge in market expectations of a half-point cut.

Stocks wavered in the past week and fell Friday. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 0.3%, 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively, on the day.

AB InBev agreed to sell its Australian unit to Japan's Asahi, as the world's biggest brewer tries to reduce its heavy debt load.

Equifax is nearing a deal to pay around $700 million to settle a slew of state and federal investigations into a massive 2017 data breach.

PepsiCo has agreed to buy South Africa's Pioneer Foods for $1.7 billion, looking to build up its business in sub-Saharan Africa.

Icahn stepped up his effort to replace four directors at Occidental, alleging its board mismanaged a $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko.

BlackRock's assets rose to $6.8 trillion in the second quarter, but profit was damped by price pressures.

Medallia surged about 76% in its trading debut, marking another strong start in the 2019 IPO market.