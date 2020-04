By Ronnie Harui



Anhui Conch Cement Co. said first-quarter net profit fell 19% from a year ago, owing to lower sales for the group.

Net profit was 4.91 billion yuan ($693.3 million), compared with CNY6.08 billion a year earlier, according to a filing on Monday.

Revenue totaled CNY23.21 billion, compared with CNY30.50 billion, the company said.

Anhui Conch Cement didn't disclose guidance for future earnings.

