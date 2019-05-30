Anhui Conch Cement : Announcement Regarding the Resolutions Passed by the Board

-
Mr Gao Dengbeng was elected as the chairman of the eighth session of the Board of the Company
-
Mr Wang Jianchao was elected as the vice chairman of the eighth session of the Board of the Company; and
-
The resolution regarding the change of members of each of the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee") and the remuneration and nomination committee of the Board (the "Remuneration and Nomination Committee") was approved.
The term of office of the Directors of the seventh session of the Board of the Company expired on 30 May 2019 (i.e. the date on which the Company's annual general meeting for the year ended 31 December 2018 was held). Mr Tai Kwok Leung ("Mr. Tai") has retired as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 30 May 2019. Mr Tai and the Board have confirmed that Mr Tai has no disagreement with the Board, and that they are not aware of other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange in connection with the retirement of Mr Tai. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Tai for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.
Due to changes in the composition of the Board, the Board agreed to make the following changes to the composition of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee:
The members of the Audit Committee of the eighth session of the Board of the Company are: Mr Yang Mianzhi, Mr Leung Tat Kwong Simon and Ms Zhang Yunyan. Among them, Mr Yang Mianzhi is the chairman of the committee.
The members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the eighth session of the Board of the Company are: Mr Leung Tat Kwong Simon, Mr Yang Mianzhi, Ms Zhang Yunyan, Mr Wang Jianchao and Mr Wu Bin. Among them, Mr Leung Tat Kwong Simon is the chairman of the committee.
By Order of the Board
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited
Joint Company Secretary
Yu Shui
Wuhu City, Anhui Province, the PRC
30 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises (i) Mr Gao Dengbang, Mr Wang Jianchao, Mr Wu Bin and Mr Li Qunfeng as executive Directors; (ii) Mr Ding Feng as non-executive Director; (iii) Mr Yang Mianzhi, Mr Leung Tat Kwong Simon and Ms Zhang Yunyan as independent non-executive Directors.