Anhui Conch Cement : Announcement Regarding the Resolutions Passed by the Board

安徽海螺水泥股份有限公司

ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 00914)

Announcement Regarding the Resolutions Passed by the Board

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of The Rules ("Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange").

In accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China ("the PRC"), Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited ("Company") will publish an announcement ("PRC Announcement") in the designated newspaper circulating in the PRC on 31 May 2019 regarding resolutions passed by the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company.

The first meeting ("Meeting") of the eighth session of the Board was held in the conference room of the Company on 30 May 2019. The Board comprised 8 Directors, and all of them were present at the Meeting. The Supervisors of the Company and some senior management members of the Company also attended the Meeting. The convention of the Meeting was in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Law of the PRC and the articles of association of the Company ("Articles of Association"). The resolutions passed at the Meeting are valid. The voting results of the resolutions considered at the Meeting are as follows: the total valid voting strength was 8, and 8 votes were cast in favour of each resolution, representing 100% of the number of valid votes. No vote was cast against the resolutions and no Director had abstained from voting. The following resolutions were passed at the Meeting: