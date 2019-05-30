Log in
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY

(600585)
Anhui Conch Cement : Announcement Regarding the Resolutions Passed by the Supervisory Committee

05/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

安徽海螺水泥股份有限公司

ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 00914)

Announcement Regarding the Resolutions Passed by the Supervisory Committee

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules ("Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

In accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited ("Company") will publish an announcement ("PRC Announcement") in designated newspaper circulating in the PRC on 31 May 2019 regarding resolutions passed by the supervisory committee ("Supervisory Committee") of the Company.

The first meeting ("Meeting") of the eighth session of the Supervisory Committee was held in the conference room of the Company on 30 May 2019. The Supervisory Committee comprised 3 supervisors, and all of them were present at the Meeting. The Meeting was chaired by Mr Wu Xiaoming, one of the supervisors. The convention of the Meeting was in compliance with the relevant requirements of the Companies Law of the PRC and the articles of association of the Company. The Meeting and resolutions passed at the Meeting are legal and valid. The following resolution was unanimously passed at the Meeting:

The election of Mr Wu Xiaoming as the chairman of the eighth session of the Supervisory Committee of the Company was approved.

3 votes were cast in favour of the above resolution; 0 vote was cast against such resolution; and no supervisor abstained from voting.

By order of the Supervisory Committee

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Wu Xiaoming

Chairman of the Supervisory Committee

Wuhu City, Anhui Province, the PRC

30 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises (i) Mr Gao Dengbang, Mr Wang Jianchao, Mr Wu Bin and Mr Li Qunfeng as executive Directors; (ii) Mr Ding Feng as non-executive Director; (iii) Mr Yang Mianzhi, Mr Leung Tat Kwong Simon and Ms Zhang Yunyan as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Anhui Conch Cement Company Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 11:33:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 140 B
EBIT 2019 38 726 M
Net income 2019 30 512 M
Finance 2019 27 120 M
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 7,00
P/E ratio 2020 7,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 211 B
Technical analysis trends ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 44,8  CNY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Wu General Manager & Executive Director
Deng Bang Gao Chairman
Xia Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peng Fei Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Feng Ding Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY35.89%30 585
LAFARGEHOLCIM19.95%29 248
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED25.53%10 801
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC6.27%9 650
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP--.--%7 213
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.14%6 095
