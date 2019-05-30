Anhui Conch Cement : Announcement Regarding the Resolutions Passed by the Supervisory Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

安徽海螺水泥股份有限公司

ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 00914)

Announcement Regarding the Resolutions Passed by the Supervisory Committee

In accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC, the Company will publish the PRC Announcement in designated newspaper circulating in the PRC on 31 May 2019 regarding the resolutions passed by the Supervisory Committee.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules ("Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

In accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited ("Company") will publish an announcement ("PRC Announcement") in designated newspaper circulating in the PRC on 31 May 2019 regarding resolutions passed by the supervisory committee ("Supervisory Committee") of the Company.

The first meeting ("Meeting") of the eighth session of the Supervisory Committee was held in the conference room of the Company on 30 May 2019. The Supervisory Committee comprised 3 supervisors, and all of them were present at the Meeting. The Meeting was chaired by Mr Wu Xiaoming, one of the supervisors. The convention of the Meeting was in compliance with the relevant requirements of the Companies Law of the PRC and the articles of association of the Company. The Meeting and resolutions passed at the Meeting are legal and valid. The following resolution was unanimously passed at the Meeting:

The election of Mr Wu Xiaoming as the chairman of the eighth session of the Supervisory Committee of the Company was approved.

3 votes were cast in favour of the above resolution; 0 vote was cast against such resolution; and no supervisor abstained from voting.