Anhui Conch Cement : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities

0
07/03/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/06/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

AN HUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Date Submitted

03/07/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00914

Description :

H share

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 1,299,600,000

1.00 RMB

1,299,600,000 RMB

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

1,299,600,000

1.00 RMB

1,299,600,000 RMB

(2) Stock code : 600585

Description :

A share

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 3,999,702,579

1.00 RMB

3,999,702,579 RMB

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

3,999,702,579

1.00 RMB

3,999,702,579 RMB

2019 年 3 月

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

5,299,302,579 RMB

(State currency) :

2019 年 3 月

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,299,600,000

3,999,702,579

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

0

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,299,600,000

3,999,702,579

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

shares

(Note 1)

2.N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

shares

(Note 1)

3.N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

2019 年 3 月

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4.N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

2019 年 3 月

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

2019 年 3 月

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anhui Conch Cement Company Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 11:17:09 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 141 B
EBIT 2019 37 912 M
Net income 2019 28 845 M
Finance 2019 44 965 M
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 7,39x
P/E ratio 2020 7,24x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 257 B
Chart ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Anhui Conch Cement Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 44,7  CNY
Last Close Price 42,6  CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Wu General Manager & Executive Director
Deng Bang Gao Chairman
Xia Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peng Fei Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Feng Ding Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY45.46%32 972
LAFARGEHOLCIM17.88%29 772
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED25.04%10 900
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.59%8 511
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP--.--%7 620
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.83%6 964
