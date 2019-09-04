Log in
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY

(600585)
Anhui Conch Cement : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holder

09/04/2019

安徽海螺水泥股份有限公司

ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立之股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) （股份代號: Stock Code: 00914

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

4 September 2019

Dear non-registered holder (Note),

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ( the "Current Corporate Communication")

English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company 's website at www.conch.cnand also on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may u se the mailing label in the Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to anhuiconch.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.conch.cnor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the board

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Yu Shui

Joint Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to non -registered holders (a "non - registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time t o time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive corporate communications # ). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

# Corporate communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or acti on and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and a ccounts contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 附 註 )

安 徽 海 螺 水 泥 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 公 司 」）

  • 公 司 之 2 0 1 9 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 公 司 網 站 ( www.conch.cn) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡 迎 查 閱 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 在 申 請 表 格 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 申 請 表 格 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 申 請 表 格 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ；

否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至

anhuiconch.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 公 司 網 站 ( www.conch.cn) 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk) 內 下 載 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

安 徽 海 螺 水 泥 股 份 有 限 公 司

聯 席 公 司 秘 書

虞 水

二零一九年九月四日

附 註 : 本 函 件 乃 向 本 公 司 之 非 登 記 持 有 人 ("非 登 記 持 有 人 "指 本 公 司 股 份 存 放 於 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統 的 人 士 或 公 司 ， 透 過 香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司 不 時 向 本 公 司 發 出 通 知 表 示 該 等 人 士 或 公 司 希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊 # )發 出。倘 若 閣 下 已 出 售 或 轉 讓 所 持 有 的 所 有 本 公 司 股 份，則 無 需 理 會 本 函 及 所 附 申 請 表

格 。

  • 公 司 通 訊 乃 公 司 向 其 證 券 持 有 人 發 出 以 供 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 年 度 和 中 期 財 務 報 告 及 其 摘 要 報 告 (及 其 中 包 含 的 所 有 報 告 及 帳 目 )、 會 議 通 告 、 上 市 文 件 、 通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 。

CCS6364 ANHH_NRH

Name(s) and address of Non-registeredholder (s): 非登記持有人之姓名及地址:

Request Form 申請表格

To: Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited ("the Company")

致：

安徽海螺水泥股份有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 00914)

（股份代號：00914

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications# of the Company in printed form in the manner indicated below:

#

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取公司通訊 之印刷本：

(Please mark X in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

in the English language ONLY; OR

僅收取英文本；或

in the Chinese language ONLY; OR

僅收取中文本；或

both in the English language and in the Chinese language.

同時收取英文及中文本

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯 絡 電 話號 碼

簽 名

Notes 附 註 ：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in CAPITAL LETTERS IN ENGLISH on the top left hand corner in this Request Form if you downloaded this form from the web.
    請 閣 下 清楚 填 妥所 有 資料 。 倘若 閣 下從 網 上下 載 本申 請 表格 ， 請於 本 表格 左 上方 用 英文 正 楷清 楚 註明 閣 下的 姓 名及 地 址。
  2. This Request Form is to be completed by non-registered holders (a "non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communication).
    本函是由本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出 通知表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司通訊)填妥的。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked X, with no box marked X, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all the Company's corporate communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceas ed to have shareholdings in the Company.
    上 述指 示 適 用 於發 送 予 閣 下 之所 有 公 司 通 訊， 直至 閣下通知公司之香港證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有公司 的股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
    為免 存 疑， 任 何在 本 申請 表 格上 的 額外 指 示， 公 司將 不 予處 理 。
  • Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their informa tion or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and accounts contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.
    公 司 通 訊 乃 公 司 向 其 證 券 持 有 人 發 出 以 供 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 年 度 和 中 期 財 務 報 告 及 其 摘 要 報 告 ( 及 其 中 包 含 的 所 有 報 告 及 帳 目 )、 會 議 通 告 、 上 市 文 件 、 通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 。

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

In order to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

04092019 1 0

Disclaimer

Anhui Conch Cement Company Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 09:01:05 UTC
