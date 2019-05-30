Log in
Anhui Conch Cement : Poll Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2019 and Appointment...

05/30/2019 | 07:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

安徽海螺水泥股份有限公司

ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00914)

Poll Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2019

and Appointment of Directors and Supervisors

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the AGM for FY2018 was held on Thursday, 30 May 2019 in the conference room of the Company at 39 Wenhua Road, Wuhu City, Anhui Province, the PRC. All of the resolutions set out in the Notice were passed without any modification by way of poll.

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS

A list of personnel have been elected or re-elected as Directors of the eighth session of the Board and Supervisors (excluding staff representative Supervisor) of the eighth session of the Supervisory Committee at the AGM.

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is pleased to announce that the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") was held on Thursday, 30 May 2019 in the conference room of the Company at 39 Wenhua Road, Wuhu City, Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China ("the PRC").

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares ("Shares") of RMB1.00 each in the capital of the Company was 5,299,302,579, comprising 3,999,702,579 A Shares and 1,299,600,000 H Shares. The total number of Shares entitling the holders

- 1 -

to be present at the AGM was 5,299,302,579, among which 92,347,596 A Shares held by Anhui Conch Venture Investment Company Limited were subject to undertakings not to exercise any voting right attached thereto (see the Company's announcement dated 8 October 2009 published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange")), while the holders of the remaining 5,206,954,983 Shares (comprising A Shares and H Shares) were entitled to be present at the AGM and vote for or against any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There was no restriction on any shareholder of the Company ("Shareholder(s)") to cast votes on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. The number of Shares entitling their holders to be present at and vote only against or abstain from voting any or all of the resolutions proposed at the AGM was zero.

The number and ratio of shareholders and authorised proxies present at the AGM are set out as follows:

1. Number of Shareholders and authorised proxies who

82

attended the meeting

Of which : number of holders of A shares

81

number of holders of H shares

1

2. Total number of shares presented at the meeting entitling

3,153,692,958

the holder to vote on the resolutions

Of which : total number of shares held by holders of A shares

2,345,106,902

total number of shares held by holders of H shares

808,586,056

3. Percentage of shares presented at the meeting entitling the

holder to vote on the resolutions over the total number of

60.57

shares of the Company entitling the holder to vote (%)

Of which : percentage of shares held by holders of A shares

45.04

(%)

percentage of shares held by holders of H shares

15.53

(%)

The AGM was chaired by Mr. Gao Dengbang, an executive Director and the chairman of the Company. All the Directors, supervisors ("Supervisors") and the secretary to the Board also attended the AGM.

Ms Hou Min and Mr Gu Kan, being lawyers of Jingtian & Gongcheng, Beijing office, the PRC legal advisor to the Company, attended and acted as witnesses of the AGM. In accordance with the legal opinions of Jingtian & Gongcheng, Beijing office, the procedures for convening the AGM and the qualification of the convener of the AGM

- 2 -

complied with the relevant rules, regulations and laws of the PRC, as well as the Company's articles of association ("Articles of Association"). The participants of the AGM had legal capacity to participate in relevant meetings, and the voting procedures and results of the AGM were legal and effective.

In accordance with the requirements of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ("Listing Rules"), KPMG Certified Public Accountants ("KPMG") acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM. KPMG's duty is limited to implementing certain procedures as requested by the Company, in order to confirm whether the summary of poll results prepared by the Company corresponded with the voting forms collected and provided to KPMG by the Company. The work performed by KPMG in this respect did not constitute an audit or review conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, nor did it give any assurance or advice on matters on legal interpretation or voting rights.

All the resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 11 April 2019 ("Notice") were duly passed by way of poll and without any modification. Details of the voting results are set out below:

The number of votes cast (%)

Resolutions effected by

Whether

the

non-cumulative voting process:

For

Against

Abstain

resolution

was

passed

To consider and approve the

1

report of the Board of the

3,146,313,738

686,600

6,692,620

Yes

Company for FY2018 (ordinary

99.77

0.02

0.21

resolution)

To consider and approve the

2

report of the supervisory

3,146,313,738

686,600

6,692,620

Yes

committee of the Company for

99.77

0.02

0.21

FY2018 (ordinary resolution)

To consider and approve the

audited financial reports

3,148,065,631

2,062,207

3,565,120

3

prepared in accordance with the

Yes

99.82

0.07

0.11

PRC Accounting Standards and

the International Financial

- 3 -

Reporting Standards

respectively for FY2018

(ordinary resolution)

To consider and approve the

resolution for the reappointment

of KPMG Huazhen LLP and

KPMG as the PRC and

international financial auditors

of the Company respectively,

3,141,121,268

11,558,270

1,013,420

4

and the reappointment of

Yes

99.60

0.37

0.03

KPMG Huazhen LLP as the

internal control auditor of the

Company, and to authorise the

Board to determine the

remuneration of the auditors

(ordinary resolution)

To consider and approve the

5

Company's 2018 profit

3,152,665,138

16,300

1,011,520

Yes

appropriation proposal

99.96

0.01

0.03

(ordinary resolution)

To consider and approve the

provision of guarantee by the

Company in respect of the bank

3,151,073,838

1,586,200

1,018,920

6

borrowings or trade finance

Yes

99.92

0.05

0.03

credit of 9 subsidiaries and joint

venture entities (ordinary

resolution)

To consider and approve the

7

amendments to the Rules of

3,150,951,087

1,728,851

1,013,020

Yes

Procedures for the Shareholders'

99.91

0.06

0.03

Meetings (ordinary resolution)

To consider and approve the

resolution regarding the

3,148,347,354

7,400

4,715,204

8

amendments to the Rules of

Yes

99.84

0.01

0.15

Procedures for the Board of

Directors (ordinary resolution)

9

To consider and approve the

3,143,675,999

9,003,539

1,013,420

Yes

resolution regarding the

99.68

0.29

0.03

- 4 -

amendments to the Articles of

Association of the Company

(special resolution)

To consider and approve the

grant of a general mandate to

10

the Board to exercise the power

2,121,820,050

1,031,058,118

801,420

Yes

to allot and issue overseas-listed

67.28

32.69

0.03

foreign shares of the Company

(special resolution)

Percentage

of shares

voted in

favour of the

Whether

Number

Number

Resolutions effected by

Number of

resolution

the

of votes

of votes

cumulative voting process:

over the

resolution

cast

votes cast for

cast

shares

was

abstain

against

presented at

passed

the meeting

entitling to

vote (%)

11. To approve the resolution regarding the re-election or appointment of the executive or

non-executive Directors of the eighth session of the Board (ordinary resolution)

To elect and appoint

11.01

Mr. Gao

Dengbang

3,094,612,544

98.13

Yes

51,533,781

1,435,228

as

an

executive

Director

To elect and appoint

11.02

Mr.

Wang Jianchao

3,008,827,388

95.41

Yes

213,154,041

17,668,237

as

an

executive

Director

To elect and appoint

11.03

Mr. Wu

Bin as an

3,010,839,585

95.47

Yes

184,963,692

105,410

executive Director

To elect and appoint

11.04

Mr. Li Qunfeng as an

2,924,595,519

92.74

Yes

42,676,465

17,668,237

executive Director

To elect and appoint

11.05

Mr. Ding Feng as a

2,920,475,128

92.60

Yes

79,864,947

17,668,237

non-executive

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 11:33:06 UTC
