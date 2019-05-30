Anhui Conch Cement : Poll Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2019 and Appointment...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

安徽海螺水泥股份有限公司

ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00914)

Poll Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2019

and Appointment of Directors and Supervisors

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the AGM for FY2018 was held on Thursday, 30 May 2019 in the conference room of the Company at 39 Wenhua Road, Wuhu City, Anhui Province, the PRC. All of the resolutions set out in the Notice were passed without any modification by way of poll.

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS

A list of personnel have been elected or re-elected as Directors of the eighth session of the Board and Supervisors (excluding staff representative Supervisor) of the eighth session of the Supervisory Committee at the AGM.

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is pleased to announce that the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") was held on Thursday, 30 May 2019 in the conference room of the Company at 39 Wenhua Road, Wuhu City, Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China ("the PRC").

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares ("Shares") of RMB1.00 each in the capital of the Company was 5,299,302,579, comprising 3,999,702,579 A Shares and 1,299,600,000 H Shares. The total number of Shares entitling the holders