Anhui Expressway : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF THE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

安徽皖通高速公路股份有限公司

ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability as a joint stock company)

(Stock Code: 995)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD,

MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF

THE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Anhui Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Xiang Xiaolong as an executive director of the Company and the chairman of the Board, a member and the chairman of the Company's strategic development and investment committee and one of the Company's authorised representatives under rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, with effect from 4 February 2020 until 16 August 2020.

Shareholders and investors can refer to the circular of the Company dated 13 December 2019 for the profile of Mr. Xiang Xiaolong, which remains correct and applicable as at the date of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

Anhui Expressway Company Limited

Xie Xinyu

Company Secretary

Hefei, Anhui, the PRC

4 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Xiang Xiaolong, Chen Dafeng, Xu Zhen and Xie Xinyu, being the executive directors; Yang Xudong and Du Jian, being the non-executive directors; and Kong Yat Fan, Jiang Jun and Liu Hao, being the independent non-executive directors.