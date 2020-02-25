Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp.,Ltd.    600418   CNE0000018M9

ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP CORP.,L

(600418)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea seen snapping exports decline but underlying challenges remain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 11:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon

South Korea likely snapped 14 months of declining exports in February, due to more working days in the month although analysts expect Asia's fourth-largest economy to show a sharp hit to trade from the coronavirus outside the headline figure.

There were 22.5 working days in South Korea in February compared with 19 days in the comparable month of 2019 as the Lunar New Year holiday fell in early February last year but January this year.

While a Reuters poll of economists showed February exports were expected to post their first year-on-year increase since December 2018, several analysts say average daily exports likely fell sharply.

"The recovery momentum in exports is losing steam with the average exports per working day likely to fall 15.8% in February," said Gweon Hee-jin, an economist at Korea Investment & Securities.

Exports are forecast to have expanded 3.4% year-on-year, according to the median forecast of 13 economists in the poll, compared with a 12.4% increase in preliminary data for the first 20 days of the month and a 6.3% decline in January.

Reuters calculations based on the survey, however, show South Korea's average exports per working day would decline 12.7% in February from a year earlier from a 4.6% increase in January. Preliminary data showed February exports fell 9.3% on a daily average basis.

Korea Investment & Securities' Gweon expects exports to China to continue to fall on a slow resumption of Chinese production, while the virus uncertainty will also delay recovery in chip demand.

"Sluggish Chinese imports seen from the preliminary data show that the intermediate goods are not being procured properly in Korea. Difficulties in exports due to a lack of supply would have materialized toward late-February," NH Investment & Securities' economist An Ki-tae said.

Worries about the spread of the disease, which originated in China, swung to South Korea last week as the number of local infections spikes. The government reported 169 new cases early Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 1,146 and a total of 11 deaths.

To cushion the hit to growth, South Korea's central bank is expected to lower its policy rate <KROCRT=ECI> to a record-low of 1.00% at its policy meeting on Thursday.

In the same poll, 11 economists saw industrial output in January contracting a seasonally adjusted 2.0% from a month earlier.

Economists also expect consumer prices to rise a median 1.0% in February year-on-year, slower than a 1.5% gain a month earlier.

By Joori Roh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE
02/25South Korea seen snapping exports decline but underlying challenges remain
RE
02/25Chinese EV maker Nio in talks with Hefei on funding, plants
RE
02/23China stocks fall amid fears of global coronavirus contagion
RE
01/19Guoxuan says in talks with Volkswagen, hasn't reached binding agreement
RE
01/13At least three Chinese automakers eyeing expansion in Mexico
RE
2019MOVE OVER CHANEL : North Korea's 'raccoon eye makers' get state push
RE
2019VW to deepen alliances with battery suppliers for electric push
RE
2019Volkswagen says 50% of China sales will be NEVs by 2035
RE
2019China's industrial output up 5% in May
AQ
2019China investigates truckmaker JAC over pollution control devices
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 47 685 M
EBIT 2019 -685 M
Net income 2019 207 M
Finance 2019 253 M
Yield 2019 0,51%
P/E ratio 2019 49,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 10 129 M
Chart ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP CORP.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,00  CNY
Last Close Price 5,35  CNY
Spread / Highest target 87,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Chu Xiang General Manager & Director
Jin An Chairman
Zhou Gang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Tao Finance Director
Dong Sheng Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP CORP.,LTD.-2.59%1 309
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.39%196 557
VOLKSWAGEN AG-10.92%85 843
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.14%47 879
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-9.59%47 286
DAIMLER AG-19.54%46 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group