Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    ANIP

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ANIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANI Pharmaceuticals : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 01:31pm GMT

BAUDETTE, Minn., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) announced today that the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and year-to-date 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2020, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The earnings press release will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Arthur S. Przybyl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, also plan to host a conference call to review those results starting at 10:30am Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The call will be open to the public and can be accessed through a conference line by dialing (866) 776-8875. The conference ID is 4783883.

A recording of the conference call will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will remain accessible for a period of seven days following the call. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367. The access code for the replay is 4783883.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company" or "ANI") is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on delivering value to our customers by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

For more information about ANI, please contact:
Investor Relations
IR@anipharmaceuticals.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ani-pharmaceuticals-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-year-to-date-2019-financial-results-301008107.html

SOURCE ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
01:37pANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
01:31pANI PHARMACEUTICALS : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Ye..
PR
02/12ANI PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Launch of Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral..
PR
01/24ANI PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Launch of Tolterodine Extended-Release Capsules
PR
01/22ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
01/16ANI PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces FDA Approval of Potassium Citrate Extended-Relea..
PR
01/14ANI PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Launch of Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets
PR
01/09ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion..
AQ
01/09ANI PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Acquisition of Commercial and Pipeline Generic P..
PR
2019ANI PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Launch of Bretylium Tosylate Injection, USP 50 m..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group