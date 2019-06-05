Anika Therapeutics : Announces Plans to Showcase HYALOFAST Hyaluronic Acid-Based Cartilage Repair Scaffold at the 2019 International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society (ICRS) Focus Meeting

Anika
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated orthopedic
and regenerative medicines company specializing in therapeutics based on
its proprietary hyaluronic
acid ("HA") technology, today announced plans to showcase
HYALOFAST, a biodegradable, HA-based scaffold for cartilage repair,
along with its regenerative medicine and orthobiologics portfolio, at
the 2019 International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation
Society (ICRS) Focus Meeting. HYALOFAST
will be featured in the meeting’s scientific program in a special
session on scaffolds, led by Dr. Boguslaw Sadlik, head of the Biological
Joint Reconstruction Department at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Bielsko-
Biala, Poland. In addition, Anika will host an educational symposium on
the use of HYALOFAST for one-step cartilage repair, and highlight its
commercial portfolio, which includes CINGAL
and MONOVISC,
at its booth. The 2019 ICRS Focus Meeting, entitled One-Step
Cartilage Repair, will be held in Rome at the Cicerone Hotel on June
5-7, 2019.
“We look forward to a cadre of internationally-recognized cartilage
repair specialists sharing their extensive clinical experience with
HYALOFAST and demonstrating its clinical utility and ease of use at one
of the world’s largest gatherings of cartilage repair surgeons,” said
Joseph Darling, President and CEO, Anika Therapeutics. “True to the
theme of this year’s ICRS Focus Meeting, HYALOFAST represents a
remarkable advance in supporting cartilage regrowth using a convenient,
one-step, minimally-invasive procedure that can be tailored to each
individual patient’s needs.”
Dr. Sadlik added, “By applying HYALOFAST in combination with Bone
Marrow Stimulation Techniques or other cell therapies to treat cartilage
lesions, I have enhanced my patients’ quality of life while achieving
very satisfying and sustaining clinical results. HYALOFAST is rather
easy to use, specifically in minimal invasive arthroscopic surgery.
During the ICRS Focus Meeting in Rome I will be sharing my clinical
experience and some tips and tricks from my experience with the product.”
HYALOFAST is a non-woven, single-step, off-the-shelf, and cost-effective
biodegradable HA-based scaffold for hyaline-like cartilage regeneration
to treat cartilage injuries and defects. HYALOFAST is commercially
available in over 15 countries and has been used to successfully treat
more than 16,000 patients internationally, with strong ten-year patient
follow-up data. HYALOFAST is pending regulatory submission in the United
States and currently enrolling patients in its global, multicenter
FastTRACK Phase III trial.
Details on HYALOFAST presentations at the 2019 ICRS Focus Meeting are
below:
June 5, 2019
Anika-sponsored Educational Symposium
12:00
– 12:45 pm Central European Standard Time (CEST) – Cicerone Room, The
Cicerone Hotel
Title: “Hyalofast, the hyaluronic acid- based
scaffold for one step cartilage repair”
Speakers:
-
Dr. Alberto Gobbi: OASI Bioresearch Foundation, Milano – Italy
“Hyalofast
plus BMAC in Osteochondral Lesions of the Knee: Long Term Clinical
Evidence”
-
Dr. Konrad Slynarski – Gamma Medical Center, Warsaw – Poland
“From
Bench to Bedside - 18 Years of My Experience with Hyalofast Scaffold”
-
Dr. Gorav Datta: University Hospital, Southampton – United Kingdom
“Hyalofast
Arthroscopic Implantation in the Hip: Surgical Technique and Clinical
Evidence”
June 6, 2019
Special Session III – Scaffolds
8:30
– 11:00 CEST
Speaker: Dr. Sadlik Boguslaw
Company-Sponsored Booth #3
As one of the Platinum sponsors,
Anika’s booth will feature interactive demonstrations of the HYALOFAST
surgical procedure using its virtual simulator, and showcase its
viscosupplement portfolio, including CINGAL and MONOVISC.
About ICRS
The ICRS
(International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society) is
the main forum for international collaboration in cartilaginous tissue
research that brings together basic scientists, clinical researchers,
physicians and members of industry, engaged or interested in the field
of articular biology, its genetic basis and regenerative medicine. It
provides continuing education and training to physicians and scientists
with an active interest in the prevention and treatment of joint disease
to improve patient care through regenerative medicine approaches.
About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Anika
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated
orthopedic and regenerative medicines company based in Bedford,
Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients
with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with
clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from
palliative pain management to regenerative tissue repair. The Company
has over two decades of global expertise developing, manufacturing, and
commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietary hyaluronic
acid (HA) technology. Anika's orthopedic medicine portfolio
includes ORTHOVISC®, MONOVISC®,
and CINGAL®,
which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted
HA, and HYALOFAST,
a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. For
more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005243/en/