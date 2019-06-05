Anika Therapeutics : Announces Plans to Showcase HYALOFAST Hyaluronic Acid-Based Cartilage Repair Scaffold at the 2019 International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society (ICRS) Focus Meeting

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated orthopedic and regenerative medicines company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid ("HA") technology, today announced plans to showcase HYALOFAST, a biodegradable, HA-based scaffold for cartilage repair, along with its regenerative medicine and orthobiologics portfolio, at the 2019 International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society (ICRS) Focus Meeting. HYALOFAST will be featured in the meeting’s scientific program in a special session on scaffolds, led by Dr. Boguslaw Sadlik, head of the Biological Joint Reconstruction Department at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Bielsko- Biala, Poland. In addition, Anika will host an educational symposium on the use of HYALOFAST for one-step cartilage repair, and highlight its commercial portfolio, which includes CINGAL and MONOVISC, at its booth. The 2019 ICRS Focus Meeting, entitled One-Step Cartilage Repair, will be held in Rome at the Cicerone Hotel on June 5-7, 2019.

“We look forward to a cadre of internationally-recognized cartilage repair specialists sharing their extensive clinical experience with HYALOFAST and demonstrating its clinical utility and ease of use at one of the world’s largest gatherings of cartilage repair surgeons,” said Joseph Darling, President and CEO, Anika Therapeutics. “True to the theme of this year’s ICRS Focus Meeting, HYALOFAST represents a remarkable advance in supporting cartilage regrowth using a convenient, one-step, minimally-invasive procedure that can be tailored to each individual patient’s needs.”

Dr. Sadlik added, “By applying HYALOFAST in combination with Bone Marrow Stimulation Techniques or other cell therapies to treat cartilage lesions, I have enhanced my patients’ quality of life while achieving very satisfying and sustaining clinical results. HYALOFAST is rather easy to use, specifically in minimal invasive arthroscopic surgery. During the ICRS Focus Meeting in Rome I will be sharing my clinical experience and some tips and tricks from my experience with the product.”

HYALOFAST is a non-woven, single-step, off-the-shelf, and cost-effective biodegradable HA-based scaffold for hyaline-like cartilage regeneration to treat cartilage injuries and defects. HYALOFAST is commercially available in over 15 countries and has been used to successfully treat more than 16,000 patients internationally, with strong ten-year patient follow-up data. HYALOFAST is pending regulatory submission in the United States and currently enrolling patients in its global, multicenter FastTRACK Phase III trial.

Details on HYALOFAST presentations at the 2019 ICRS Focus Meeting are below:

June 5, 2019

Anika-sponsored Educational Symposium

12:00 – 12:45 pm Central European Standard Time (CEST) – Cicerone Room, The Cicerone Hotel

Title: “Hyalofast, the hyaluronic acid- based scaffold for one step cartilage repair”

Speakers:

Dr. Alberto Gobbi: OASI Bioresearch Foundation, Milano – Italy

“Hyalofast plus BMAC in Osteochondral Lesions of the Knee: Long Term Clinical Evidence”

Dr. Konrad Slynarski – Gamma Medical Center, Warsaw – Poland

“From Bench to Bedside - 18 Years of My Experience with Hyalofast Scaffold”

Dr. Gorav Datta: University Hospital, Southampton – United Kingdom

“Hyalofast Arthroscopic Implantation in the Hip: Surgical Technique and Clinical Evidence”

June 6, 2019

Special Session III – Scaffolds

8:30 – 11:00 CEST

Speaker: Dr. Sadlik Boguslaw

Company-Sponsored Booth #3

As one of the Platinum sponsors, Anika’s booth will feature interactive demonstrations of the HYALOFAST surgical procedure using its virtual simulator, and showcase its viscosupplement portfolio, including CINGAL and MONOVISC.

About ICRS

The ICRS (International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society) is the main forum for international collaboration in cartilaginous tissue research that brings together basic scientists, clinical researchers, physicians and members of industry, engaged or interested in the field of articular biology, its genetic basis and regenerative medicine. It provides continuing education and training to physicians and scientists with an active interest in the prevention and treatment of joint disease to improve patient care through regenerative medicine approaches.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated orthopedic and regenerative medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative tissue repair. The Company has over two decades of global expertise developing, manufacturing, and commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Anika's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC®, MONOVISC®, and CINGAL®, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.

