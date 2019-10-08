Log in
ANIMA Holding: September 2019 net inflows

0
10/08/2019 | 04:17am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: September 2019 net inflows

  • Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): +€233 million
  • Total AuM month-end €189 billion

Milan, 8 October 2019

ANIMA Group recorded in September 2019 positive net inflows for around €233 million (excluding Class I insurance mandates), with total ytd net inflows negative for €126 million.

At the end of September, total asset under management of ANIMA Group is over €189 billion.

"Our net inflows in September is particularly positive, mainly driven by the new unit-linked insurance activity. In an environment which remains characterized by substantially zeroed interest rates, it is of the utmost importance to offer a wide range of investment solutions (mutual funds, discretionary accounts and insurances) and to support the partners who liaise with the clients with a distinctive service and assistance" commented Marco Carreri, CEO of ANIMA Holding.

Net inflows (€bn)

Sept '19

2019 YTD

2018 YTD

2018 FY

Mutual funds

0.012

-0.973

0.144

0.190

Individual portfolios (excl. Class I)

0.221

0.847

0.796

0.960

TOTAL excl. Class I

0.233

-0.126

0.940

1.150

AuM (€bn)

30.09.19

31.12.18

30.09.18

yoy

Mutual funds

72.082

69.021

71.983

0.1%

Individual portfolios (excl. Class I)

21.812

19.448

20.167

8.2%

TOTAL excl. Class I

93.894

88.469

92.150

1.9%

Individual portfolios - Class I

95.587

84.641

11.246

n.m.

TOTAL AUM

189.481

173.110

103.396

83.3%

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with more than €189 billion of assets under management (as of September 2019). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian and foreign collective investment schemes and SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 08:16:06 UTC
