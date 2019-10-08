PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: September 2019 net inflows

Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): +€233 million

Total AuM month-end €189 billion

Milan, 8 October 2019

ANIMA Group recorded in September 2019 positive net inflows for around €233 million (excluding Class I insurance mandates), with total ytd net inflows negative for €126 million.

At the end of September, total asset under management of ANIMA Group is over €189 billion.

"Our net inflows in September is particularly positive, mainly driven by the new unit-linked insurance activity. In an environment which remains characterized by substantially zeroed interest rates, it is of the utmost importance to offer a wide range of investment solutions (mutual funds, discretionary accounts and insurances) and to support the partners who liaise with the clients with a distinctive service and assistance" commented Marco Carreri, CEO of ANIMA Holding.

Net inflows (€bn) Sept '19 2019 YTD 2018 YTD 2018 FY Mutual funds 0.012 -0.973 0.144 0.190 Individual portfolios (excl. Class I) 0.221 0.847 0.796 0.960 TOTAL excl. Class I 0.233 -0.126 0.940 1.150 AuM (€bn) 30.09.19 31.12.18 30.09.18 yoy Mutual funds 72.082 69.021 71.983 0.1% Individual portfolios (excl. Class I) 21.812 19.448 20.167 8.2% TOTAL excl. Class I 93.894 88.469 92.150 1.9% Individual portfolios - Class I 95.587 84.641 11.246 n.m. TOTAL AUM 189.481 173.110 103.396 83.3%

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with more than €189 billion of assets under management (as of September 2019). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian and foreign collective investment schemes and SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

